Old Hippo, new tricks: The executive chef making a splash at QT’s Hippopotamus

How Executive Chef Sylvester Nair is redefining fine dining at iconic restaurant, Hippopotamus.

As the old adage goes, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. But old dogs are no match for the graceful, giant aquatic ballerina –immortalised in bronze – that sits atop the roof of QT Wellington’s first floor. The iconic hippopotamus and its namesake restaurant have carved legendary status into the memories of Wellingtonians over the past fourteen years. Now, a new Executive Chef is shaking things up.

Enter: Sylvester Nair. Under Executive Chef Sylvester’s lead, the award-winning harbourside Hippopotamus is exploring a bold new culinary direction, undergoing a metamorphosis from fine dining darling to upscale-yet-approachable eatery. The new menu is an à la carte offering that dabbles in French technique, adding unexpected twists in the form of native ingredients and Cape-Malay spices.

Fusing flavours from his South African heritage, many dishes from Sylvester’s new menu are finished on the fire. Think coal-roasted fish, salt-baked beetroot and a curious crudo that’s been kissed by smoke. Continuing a longstanding partnership of Hippopotamus’, Sylvester has chosen Ōra King salmon for the latter. Known as the ‘Wagyu of salmon’ for its naturally high marbled fat content, the sustainably-bred fish has been developed for the world’s best chefs, even featuring on the menu at the 94th Academy Awards. The crudo showcases finely sliced salmon that is cured, flash smoked and immediately chilled to impart a light smoky flavour. Served with chilli, capers, a house made ponzu sauce and nasturtium koji, the deceptively simple dish allows the premium salmon to shine.