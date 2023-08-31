Father’s Day steak with Italian potato salad

Liked this? Get more
Forget slippers – make Dad’s day with steak! This recipe is easy-peasy, fuss-free, and sure to make you the favourite child (for 24 hours at least).
Ingredients
1 Greenlea Butcher tri-tip steak (approx. 900 g)
700 g baby potatoes
1/3 cup pesto
1 bag fresh rocket leaves
1/2 cup pine nuts
50 g parmesan cheese, shaved
Salt and pepper
Drizzle of olive oil
Method
- Remove the steak from the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature. Trim any sinew off carefully using a sharp knife. Heat a barbecue with a lid on high until it has reached 250ºC. Season the steak generously with salt and pepper and a little olive oil.
- Cook the baby potatoes in boiling water until tender. Cool, add the pesto to the baby potatoes and coat.
- Toast the pine nuts gently in a dry frying pan until golden.
- Cook the steak on high with the lid down for 6 minutes on each side (55ºC inside) for rare, 7 minutes each side (60ºC inside) for medium rare, 8 minutes each side (60ºC inside) for medium and 9 minutes each side (70ºC + inside) for well done. Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.
- Arrange the rocket leaves around a serving platter, topped with the pesto coated potatoes. Add tri tip steak, thinly sliced against the grain. Finally add parmesan and a sprinkle of pine nuts.
