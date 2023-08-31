Father’s Day steak with Italian potato salad

Edibles
·1 min read

By Greenlea Butcher


Liked this? Get more
food fodder with a
subscription to Capital

Forget slippers – make Dad’s day with steak! This recipe is easy-peasy, fuss-free, and sure to make you the favourite child (for 24 hours at least).

Ingredients

1 Greenlea Butcher tri-tip steak (approx. 900 g)
700 g baby potatoes
1/3 cup pesto
1 bag fresh rocket leaves
1/2 cup pine nuts
50 g parmesan cheese, shaved
Salt and pepper
Drizzle of olive oil

Method

  1. Remove the steak from the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature.  Trim any sinew off carefully using a sharp knife.  Heat a barbecue with a lid on high until it has reached 250ºC.  Season the steak generously with salt and pepper and a little olive oil.
  2. Cook the baby potatoes in boiling water until tender.  Cool, add the pesto to the baby potatoes and coat.
  3. Toast the pine nuts gently in a dry frying pan until golden.
  4. Cook the steak on high with the lid down for 6 minutes on each side (55ºC inside) for rare, 7 minutes each side (60ºC inside) for medium rare, 8 minutes each side (60ºC inside) for medium and 9 minutes each side (70ºC + inside) for well done.  Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.
  5. Arrange the rocket leaves around a serving platter, topped with the pesto coated potatoes.  Add tri tip steak, thinly sliced against the grain.  Finally add parmesan and a sprinkle of pine nuts.

Social

Sign up to our newsletter