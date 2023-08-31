Father’s Day steak with Italian potato salad

Liked this? Get more food fodder with a subscription to Capital

Forget slippers – make Dad’s day with steak! This recipe is easy-peasy, fuss-free, and sure to make you the favourite child (for 24 hours at least).

Ingredients

1 Greenlea Butcher tri-tip steak (approx. 900 g)

700 g baby potatoes

1/3 cup pesto

1 bag fresh rocket leaves

1/2 cup pine nuts

50 g parmesan cheese, shaved

Salt and pepper

Drizzle of olive oil

Method