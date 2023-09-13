Q&A: Burger champ One80’s Chetan Pangam 

Hungry for more? Check out our Q&A with last years WOAP winner Chaat Street’s Vaibhav Vishen.

The foodies of Wellington have spoken and chosen One80’s Goan Chicken Ros Pao as the winning burger of Wellington on a Plate 2023. We chatted to executive chef Chetan Pangam about the win and got to know him a little better.

Pangam’s inspiration for the burger was the local street food in this hometown of Goa. Each element of the burger comes together to mimic the flavours of a dish called a Ros omelette. The Goan Chicken Ros Pao includes a richly spiced chicken curry sauce, fried chicken, an omelette, and a grained bun which represents the Poee style bread that the omelette and curry is typically served with.

Chetan says: “I want to give a big shout out to my kitchen and restaurant team at One80 – especially: Nisarg, Nikhil, Chinar, Niraj, Amal, Aman, Sofia, Yosephine, Aryan, George, Frank, and David. All the team had an integral part in Burger Wellington.”

Where do you work and what do you like about it?

One80 Restaurant, Copthorne Hotel Oriental Bay

– I love the work environment, team and views of Wellington city and Oriental Bay.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I’ve always wanted to be a race car driver.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never give up, work hard and diligently.

Everything else will automatically follow.

What’s your go-to takeaway order? Or your favourite dining out dish?

Takeaway: Dan Dan Noodles from Taste of Home.

What’s your favourite place in the wider Wellington region and why?

Martinborough, to visit some amazing wineries. I also love the drive and stopping over in Greytown visiting Schoc Chocolates, as well as The Clareville Bakery in Clareville – it’s a must.

Who’s the most important person in your life and why?

My wife Manjeeta and of course my two kids Varun & Maahi. My wife is my strength and does a lot in the background and I don’t appreciate her enough at times.

What’s a skill, talent, or passion you have that people wouldn’t guess?

I love fast cars.

What is the best concert you’ve been to?

Bryan Adams.

Read more Q&As here.