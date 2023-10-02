Try This: Willis Lane seven ways

1

Crack Chicken:

Bulgogi Double Cheeseburger

From the mind of culinary maestro David Lee (of Auckland’s award-winning restaurants Aigo, Candyshop, Gochu and Pōni), Crack Chicken introduces a tantalising fusion that’s hard to resist: a tender Nashville-style double cheeseburger enriched with the flavoursome layers of Korean Bulgogi.

The succulent marinated beef slices come together in a harmonious blend of sweet and spicy – where every bite is as crunchy as it is juicy.

This one’s an instant classic.