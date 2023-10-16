The Last Grand Pig Master of Palmerston North

There are three steps to becoming a Pig Master. The first is to become a Fire Master, learning to tend the fire. Traditionally, this is the apprentice’s job, beginning at 5.30am. Next, you learn to butcher and marinade the pig — typically, they weigh around 40kg dressed. Finally, you learn to roast the pig. The roasting process takes two days.

Years ago, the pigs would have been raised on your land; these days Rodney gets them from the supermarket. This is not the only thing that has changed. “The original recipe was equal parts salt, sugar, and Chinese five spice. Over the last 10 years we’ve changed and added to it. We had to do it slowly so that the local community wouldn’t notice.”

And the local community are the people they need to please. They know the flavour well, thanks to fundraising efforts by the Manawatū Chinese Association in the 1960s. Their monthly dinners back then would attract 200–300 people from all over the country — Chinese and Pākehā, many from Wellington — and they’d roast three pigs: a couple to serve at the dinner, and the remainder to raffle or auction off, the most prized parts being the bones and head. People would also order roast pigs for family events, driving from Wellington to Palmerston North and back.

Roasting this way takes a huge amount of effort and time, and not every roast is successful. “At some stage, you will have a failure — you lift it out of the oven and the meat falls off the bones. There’s nothing you can do. But we don’t talk about those.”

When JJ Chew died 10 years ago, Rodney became the Grand Pig Master. But since then, nobody has been apprenticed to him — not for lack of inclination, but for lack of ovens. Private ownership of the land where ovens are built will mean that they’re eventually destroyed, and the tradition will be carried on only if those with the know-how build and maintain new ovens.

Once the pig comes out of the oven, Rodney’s final task as the Grand Pig Master is to take a knife, slice off a piece, and taste it. Then he passes the knife to the next person in line. “It’s not like we only have one knife — we’ve got plenty — but it’s those little things that build up the community. It shows respect, restraint: all those things of value and effort.”

It may be a dying art, but it’s a very special one, for the community. “When you roast a pig, you get a crowd — about 20–30 people. And when you have that number of people who come just to see the old traditional way of cooking, they talk, and they remember.”