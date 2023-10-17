Get your skates on and get to know the Raumati Rollers

When they started Seaside Skates, years later, Slade was struggling again, and credits the shop and skating itself with saving her life for a second time. Disillusioned with her counselling degree, she had dropped out of her course, and was struggling with depression. “It kind of blew my mind. Like, this is me and my brain, but I am not on my own team. What is going on? And now it feels like all of my life experiences have braided together into this shop and doing all the community events. They’ve given me a purpose.”

Slade isn’t the only one finding joy and purpose in skating. One of Seaside Skates’ largest customer groups is women aged 30 and over, many of whom are brand new to the sport. “There’s nothing like showing up to the skate park with your 40-and 50-year-old mates, and the kids just get out of the way for you.” Part of the appeal is the creativity of skating, as well as the supportive atmosphere and encouragement from fellow skaters.

Skating is great for children, Slade says. “Kids have so many demands on their time, and things like a skate park and even jam skating, which is not the same thing as artistic skating or figure skating where it’s very prescribed and regimented, are great for them,” Slade says. “Kids’ time is structured enough. The skate park gives you a sense of that creative flow, and that flow state is so important. It’s the same type of flow state that video games are good for.” At the skatepark, kids on roller skates, scooters, and skateboards support each other, and this was evident at Raumati Rollers, too, with kids on bikes, scooters, and inline skates as well as roller skates. Slade says kids on their scooters or skateboards will clap their decks if a roller skater has just done something “particularly epic”.

All body types and genders are welcome in skating. Slade says when she was playing roller derby she went to a nutritionist for advice to bulk up. “I needed to take up more space on the track,” she says. “Build muscle back. And you know, there’s football and there’s women’s football and there’s basketball and women’s basketball and then there’s roller derby and men’s roller derby.”

One of Slade’s favourite things about the retail side of the business is the collaboration between the small skater-owned companies. The feedback loop from customers to Seaside Skates to the manufacturers is really quick. She gives the example of WIFA skates, an Austrian company that has been hand-building boots for ice skating and roller skating for over 100 years. The skate park is a relatively new environment, and there was one section on the skates where the stitching would start to come undone when they were used by skaters landing flips at the park. Ivy Bates (known as Ivy K’nivey in roller derby), a coaching partner of Seaside Skates, is in the New Zealand squad for the next roller derby world cup. Ivy has a textiles degree, and recommended a different thread for more durability. The next batch of boots used the suggested thread. “It feels cool to be part of that innovation, that little loop,” says Slade.

As well as the indoor roller venue, which is still a primary goal, plans are in the works to create the first New Zealand owned and manufactured roller skate.

Advocating for skaters and consulting with the council is also part of what Seaside Skates do. “It’s that overlap of wellness, where you’re exercising but also playing along the way,” Slade says. “It’s not just about having great playgrounds or great resources but having people be able to be active in their own neighbourhood, or choosing to skate or ride their bike to the supermarket because it’s a beautiful ride as opposed to just because it’s good exercise.” There’s some overlap with disability access as well, in making paths skatable rather than gravelled. They have found the Kāpiti Coast District Council “really great” and receptive. “They’re redoing the transit hub at Paraparaumu station and they know that that’s the type of area that skaters are drawn to,” says Slade. “So instead of asking, ‘How can we keep them away?’ with hostile architecture, the plans include skatable features with reinforced materials.”

Ultimately, for Slade and the other founders of Seaside Skates, its about community and people’s experiences. “You want people to have a positive experience. I’m not interested in just selling skates. I want to make sure it’s something that they’re actually going to enjoy. We get so many people who come in here and say, ‘I tried skating once, I got a pair of skates and I fell over and I must have terrible balance. It’s not for me.’ And I ask, ‘Did you take a lesson?’”

Slade says Raumati Rollers is her favourite day of the week. “Skating with friends feels quite dynamic – avoiding obstacles, having an impromptu little race, letting the wind push you around the bays, stopping for a little dance break or to wait for someone who has fallen behind. It’s about showing up at the skatepark (with mates who are in their 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond – shout out to 70-something year old Nick, who we run into at Tawa and Maidstone) and getting to just play, to feel the joy of unlocking a new skill or getting to be there when a friend does the same. Sometimes, when I’m cruising along a footpath, creating my own breeze, I hear that regular thunk, thunk, thunk of wheels rolling over the pavement cracks – it’s the soundtrack of my life, I’ve been hearing that for decades now, and it’s still thrilling.”