Seeing the potential in a damp house with a wonky floor

Featured in Capital #69 Subscribe to get the real thing here .

First time buyers Kathryn Jackson and Tom McGrath thought they’d made a big mistake when they brought a damp, wonky home in Newtown, but with a little love and a lot of hard work they manged to give it a new lease life.

In the kitchen of Kathryn Jackson and Tom McGrath’s restored 1920s Newtown home, a large cane elephant head hangs on the wall, the trunk pointing upwards. As they say in Tom’s favourite film, Aussie classic The Castle, in Thai culture this brings good luck. For a number of years as they renovated the house, Kathryn and Tom needed it.

On their first visit to the house as prospective buyers in 2015, Tom gently pressed a finger against a wall, and it slid right through.

“It was totally rotten,” he tells me. “There were problems everywhere.”

The piles were also rotten, the roof was shot, the floor was on an angle, and the house seemed to be sinking.

But Kathryn, a production manager at Weta, and Tom, a high school deputy principal, could also see the potential. For a young couple looking for a first home, it ticked all their boxes: central location, big garden, double garage, multiple bedrooms, plus some additional features, such as a pool and a conservatory. And the previous owners had lived there for almost 70 years. Kathryn and Tom decided to take it on.