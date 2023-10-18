Try This: Drinks

1

Joiy

Joiy is proud to be a global company whose origin story began in Wellington. We put seriously good wine in cans to be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. An antidote to the ordinary, a serum for seriousness, an elixir of enjoyment.

Putting our wines in cans isn’t just a fashion choice. It’s not even the easy one. But it’s the right one. Sustainability, for us, goes beyond the grapes: it’s about reducing the carbon footprint of every link in the chain, from vineyard to shelf. Convenience and a clean conscience without compromising on taste.

Whether you have an adventurous palate or

prefer the classics, Joiy’s cans mean you can mix and match. Sparkling, still, white, red, or seltzer: the choice is yours.

