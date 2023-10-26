The home with an art gallery vibe

In her home, she has arranged every piece on display in a bid to achieve a sense of balance. A number of glass works by New Zealand and international artists grace her living space − Dale Chihuly, Gary Nash, David Murray, Katie Brown and Warren Langley, to name a few. A glass lamp shade with red glass roses hangs in the living room. A Greer Twiss bronze sculpture rests on a cabinet.

Frances’ art collection is a history of an interesting and well-travelled life. Growing up in Auckland in a large Catholic family, her mother was a dressmaker. Frances studied to be a librarian, although she always had an eye for arts and crafts and became an accomplished knitter. She attended her first contemporary art exhibition of works by Milan Mrkusich in Auckland. “I found that I liked modern abstract art. From then on, I went to exhibitions and looked at things and I think that’s how you develop a personal taste. You should buy what you like.”

Her late husband, Seddon, was a museum executive who managed museums and galleries in Wellington, Dunedin, Perth, and Pittsburgh. His career took them to live in different places, where Frances often met artists, invited them home, and bought their works. While living in Perth in 1980, she managed a contemporary art gallery, staging an exhibition of glass art and neon works.

They lived in Pittsburgh from 1994 to 2004, when Seddon ran the Carnegie Science Museum. Frances had a florist shop in Pittsburgh, where she began acquiring and collecting vases, which now fill her living room. While they were in Pittsburgh, Michael Parekowhai had an exhibition at the Andy Warhol museum, which was associated with the Carnegie museum. “He was staying just below where we lived. I was interested in his work and I like trying to support artists.”

Barry Brickell stayed with the couple when he visited Wellington in the early 1980s. A curving Brickell ceramic sculpture is now a memory of that visit, outside on the deck.

“Back then, a lot of artists had no money, they didn’t get grants and they learned to live really simply through their art.”