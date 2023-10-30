Five Halloween costumes only Wellingtonians will understand

Quasi (the giant hand)

Can there be anything more terrifying than a five-metre hand with a face that looks a lot like Donald Trump? This creepy creature is called Quasi (after the misunderstood Quasimodo, from The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and its stern face is that of its creator, artist Ronnie van Hout. Quasi flew (literally flew) into Wellington in 2019, after he was banished from Christchurch. He now sits on top of City Gallery, watching over his local subjects in Te Ngākau Civic Square. Just draw or paint on a beige top and pants and begin your reign of terror.