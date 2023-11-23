What’s on the menu for those celebrating Thanksgiving in Aotearoa

Thanksgiving is writ large on Sharon and Jason Galeon’s festive calendar, and observing it here in New Zealand keeps part of their family tradition alive.

“It’s a time to get together with friends and celebrate our multi-cultural essence, and to show gratitude for our bounty”, Sharon tells me. The couple arrived 15 years ago from the United States. Jason joined the growing Weta family, which has a large ex-pat American contingent in Wellington.

Thanksgiving does not figure in our traditional festive calendar, but with a growing number of ex-pats coming to our shores, it’s a celebration that’s taking more prominence.

We associate it with the United States of America, but it is also celebrated in other countries such as Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, the Phillipines, Liberia, and even in Australia – Norfolk Island to be exact, brought there by visiting American whaling ships.

There is debate about how Thanksgiving came about, whether it’s of a religious or secular origin.

For Sharon and Jason, it’s all about the food and the friends they’ve made here. “They’re not all Americans. They’re Kiwis, they’re Irish, and from all over the place.”