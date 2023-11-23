What’s on the menu for those celebrating Thanksgiving in Aotearoa

This is original content
for Capital online.
Thanksgiving is writ large on Sharon and Jason Galeon’s festive calendar, and observing it here in New Zealand keeps part of their family tradition alive.
“It’s a time to get together with friends and celebrate our multi-cultural essence, and to show gratitude for our bounty”, Sharon tells me. The couple arrived 15 years ago from the United States. Jason joined the growing Weta family, which has a large ex-pat American contingent in Wellington.
Thanksgiving does not figure in our traditional festive calendar, but with a growing number of ex-pats coming to our shores, it’s a celebration that’s taking more prominence.
We associate it with the United States of America, but it is also celebrated in other countries such as Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, the Phillipines, Liberia, and even in Australia – Norfolk Island to be exact, brought there by visiting American whaling ships.
There is debate about how Thanksgiving came about, whether it’s of a religious or secular origin.
For Sharon and Jason, it’s all about the food and the friends they’ve made here. “They’re not all Americans. They’re Kiwis, they’re Irish, and from all over the place.”
On a personal level, Sharon says she has always appreciated the holiday’s essentially secular character: “You can just celebrate getting together and eating!” The idea of gratitude has become more important to her as she has grown older. “The idea of breaking bread, and saying thank you – you don’t have to come from the ‘States to appreciate those concepts. I like getting together with people I care about and eating with them and celebrating the bounty that we have. That’s what it is to me. Having a party and celebrating”, Sharon tells me.
In the USA, Thanksgiving is celebrated in Autumn. As it falls in Spring here, some of the traditional foods can seem unseasonal. “I don’t like turkey. I’ve tried many different ways to make it not dry, but it never works. I also like to have brussels sprouts, pecan pie, sweet potato. Comfort food, with lots of butter”. Everyone brings a dish, and Sharon helps with suggestions as to typical fare. Last year’s menu included cherry pie, Momma’s apple pie, devilled eggs, and, of course, ice cream.
This year Sharon is planning to cook a sweet potato casserole, laden with marshmallows, pecans and full of butter.
Pumpkin Spice Latte is an favourite autumnal flavour for Sharon. She is one half of Wellington’s own ice cream company, Wooden Spoon, which owes its origin to a Thanksgiving party. Sharon and Midori Willoughby had both brought homemade ice cream to the party, and realised it was something missing from our dietary vernacular. To celebrate the upcoming festive season, they are about to release a new flavour – Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake. “It’s going to be orange, as it’s Autumn in the States.”
Sharon acknowledges a powerful nostalgia factor. She recalls watching marathons of Twilight Zone with her sister while helping her mother prepare the Thanksgiving feast. “And American football was always on – it’s a huge part of the celebrations.” Their Kiwi thanksgiving parties are partly about keeping alive “things that I miss that are deeply part of who I am” and sharing them with Kiwi friends and family. Thanksgiving and the whole ritual around it is very much that, and we both feel the same.
Jason recalls his family’s annual Thanksgiving feast. “Thanksgiving means a lot to me because it was one day a year where my entire family would gather together in New York and eat delicious food and drink great beer and wine. My father passed away shortly after I left for university, so Thanksgiving became a very poignant day as well, where we were reminded every year to be even more thankful we had each other.
He recalls celebrating Thanksgiving soon after arriving in New Zealand with close friends. “Everyone enjoyed it, so we did it again the following year, inviting some more of our rapidly growing Kiwi whanau. And every year it grew and grew, with the guest list expanding and contracting as people departed, and had kids, including ourselves. Now the guest list sometimes tops 50 people from over a dozen different countries.” Some things don’t change – “And every year we make a toast and be sure to tell each other that we’re lucky we have the lives we have.”
But time and distance also bring new perspectives. “Thanksgiving means something different and beautiful to me now that we live in New Zealand. Many of the guests are Kiwi, but many of us are far away from our families on the other side of the world. The concept of whanau becomes even more powerful to us, as we’ve created a close-knit community of friends and loved ones in Aotearoa, and it’s really each other that we celebrate at Thanksgiving every year. With great food and wine, of course.”
