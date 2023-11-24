How CJ Collier’s hankering for hāngī became big business

Featured in Capital #90. Subscribe to get the real thing here.

CJ Collier is a real meat-and-potatoes guy.

Three years ago Claude Collier (known as CJ) had an itch that just couldn’t be scratched. Craving a hearty hāngī, he scoured the internet and talked to friends (and friends of friends), but found only a hāngī-shaped hole in the market.

He decided to take matters into his own hands and started CJ’s Hāngī.

Now CJ and his small team make over 400 piping-hot hāngī portions a week. They are packed into cars, which park up at pick-up points for customers to collect.

“I didn’t want the risk of owning a shop, with the initial high fitout costs and weekly rent,” says CJ, having started the business when covid lockdowns were an ever-present possibility. “Instead, we did things a little differently and started with deliveries.”

At first deliveries were only in his hometown Upper Hutt, but they’ve since branched out across the Hutt Valley, Wellington, and Porirua. Customers pre-order hāngī online or try their luck on the day.

“Through my teen years I helped with our whānau hāngī,” says CJ. He was taught the traditional Māori method of cooking food in the ground, a process which involves placing baskets of food in a fire pit and covering it with earth for several hours.

However, to get consistently cooked hāngī come rain or shine (and to comply with food safety regulations) CJ’s hāngī is cooked above ground, in specialised hāngī cookers, which use heated wood-chips, or rocks. He spent a year perfecting a method that replicates the “beautiful earthy flavour” hāngī gains when baked in the earth.

With Matariki on the horizon, CJ’s team are preparing for their “busiest time of year,” prepping seasoned meats, kumara, and stuffing, among other goodies, for a community hāngī as well as catering for large group celebrations.

Before entering the culinary world CJ spent seven years running a social media marketing business. He knew working online would allow him to travel, and endured 18-hour days to get the business off the ground.

The grind paid off, and in 2015 CJ and his wife Amy-Lee jetted to Australia’s Gold Coast. They spent several months there before heading to Europe, exploring “14 countries in three months.”

Fellow travellers raved about Aotearoa’s beauty, and the pair realised how little they’d seen of their own backyard. “We had never been to Queenstown or many other amazing places that people from all over the world were telling us about.”

With this in mind, four years later they swapped their Upper Hutt home for a compact 2.5m wide x 4.8m long tiny-home-on-wheels and set off around New Zealand. This time with young daughter Tilly in tow, the couple lived and worked on the road for a year, just before they started the hāngī business – “our last chance to do something like that before Tilly went to school and we settled in one location.”

The family have since relaxed back into Upper Hutt life; moved into a newly-built home; and gained another member – now two-year-old Bodhi.

Weekends are food-focused: spent sipping sour craft beers at Brewtown, sourcing veges for hāngī from the Sunday farmers’ market, and munching on their “whānau fave” BBQ pork buns.

“As a kid I always wanted to live somewhere busy,” says CJ. “But after travelling around the world and coming home I’ve appreciated the closeness, slower pace and community vibe we have here.”