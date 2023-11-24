Lighting is key, and other advice from interior designer Hiromi Yang

Hiromi, Senior Interior Designer for Studio Pacific Architecture, discovered her love for design in an unconventional way, when she was studying Clinical Psychology. A lecturer told her to think about how space can affect connection to herself and others.

If your home’s looking a bit drab and in need of a little love, take some expert advice from interior designer Hiromi Yang.

Your style in a few words

Tactile, understated, evocative, and je ne sais quoi!

Favourite room to design/decorate

Transitioning space like corridors and hallways. It’s challenging, as those spaces can often be very small, but it’s where reflections and conversations can happen.

Biggest mistake people make when designing their homes

Creating a static mission to get your space perfect and complete. Connections to self, others, and the space are what makes it into the place that you’d call home. Don’t worry

if there is something missing to complete your mission. It’s nice to have a room grow, and nurture it with what you have and what you will have.

Favourite item in your home

My kids’ artwork.

What would you never be caught with in your home?

Keeping shoes on at home.

Colours you’re drawn to

Green hues from plants.

Favourite home trend for 2023

Warm earth tones and textures.

Worst trend from the past 10 years

Feature walls. “Feature” is my least favourite word.

Expert advice:

It’s what’s inside that counts: Use feather inners to make cushions plumper and comfier. If your cushions came with cotton inners, swap them for feather. You can recycle the cotton inners to make soft toys.

Well-hung: Having well-made curtain headers not only makes fabric fall gracefully, but also makes rooms look planned. Try to allow tracks to fit the entire wall length, and curtains to drape down to the floor.

Lighting is everything: Lighting is a key ingredient to create mood and character. I minimise downlight on the ceiling for domestic environments unless it’s in functional spaces. Wall lights, lamps, and pendants add soft accents to the room.

Things to love:

There is a story to tell with this artifact; through its functionality (as a storage for butter), its sculptural form, and how the wood has been aged. Now it’s your turn to re-purpose it.

Small Acorns, $125

Made of New Zealand wool, and thoughtfully designed by a Finnish designer, this will comfort you in the coming chilly months.

Newtown House, $75

I love this for its form and ribbed tinted glass as well as the warm glow it gives off.

Tickadeeboo Store, $398

I would really like to have this delicate embroidery work by Sarah Munro in my own home.

Page Galleries

Weaving has been one of my strong interests lately. I admire the design and the quality of Johanna Gullichsen’s textile range.

Living Room, $185