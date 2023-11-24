Feeling blue? This house azure to cheer you up

Says Marcel: ‘We respected the history in the layout of our new house, the reuse of materials, and maintaining the integrity of the landscape. The former owner is stoked with the result.’

Deanna has architecture in her blood. The daughter of one of New Zealand’s visionary architects, Fritz Eisenhofer, she spent her childhood and teenage years visiting his building sites. The modernist architect is most famous for his two curving concrete-domed houses − one on the Waikanae coast, next door to where the 92-year-old still lives. As a child, Deanna thought she might like to be an architect like her father, until she realised the work involved. ‘I have a lot more empathy for architects having grown up with one. I appreciate why you need one and why you need someone to pull it all together, which is the hardest part.’

Their home, Karekare (named after the road it is on), was overhauled by William Giesen and Cecile Bonnifait of Wellington’s Atelier Workshop, whose architectural design Deanna describes as ‘simple and clever’.

The house is designed around the pool which was part of the original property, along with the cottage. They painted the pool grey − a tip from Fritz to get their pool the same blue-green hue of the sea – and added mosaic tiles, and a wrap-around kwila deck.

‘We had spent many lazy days by the old pool years back and it’s very satisfying to have brought the pool and the memories up to date,’ says Marcel.

The shell of the original cottage has been reborn as the open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge area, which has been opened up to embrace the sea views. Behind it, a two-storey, cedar-clad tower wing has been added. The second storey houses the couple’s bedroom and a bunk room for their seven grandchildren, ranging in age from 13 years to newborn. From this lofty height, the couple can look down on their home, and out to the sea.

They weren’t too prescriptive about the design, but one of their requirements was a gallery. They have collected a lot of art, which are displayed in the gallery off the entrance. A colourful Jan van Huysum work sits beside the front door. Sculptures by their friend Bodhi Vincent, who also lives in Kāpiti, are dotted around the garden. Several works by another Kāpiti local, Colin Hope, hang on the gallery walls.