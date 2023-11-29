The Good Fortune that brought coffee enthusiasts Matt and Freya together

For more of our Firm friends series head here.

Featured in Capital #88. Subscribe to get the real thing here.

Luck didn’t bring Matthew Wilson and Freya Atkinson together – coffee did. Matt explains how they’re caffeine-fuelled friendship took them from hospo co-workers to co-owners of one of Aotearoa’s most loved coffee brands.

How did you meet?

Freya was working at the Midnight Espresso and I was working at Café Deluxe – sister cafes owned Havana Coffee Works.

She had dreadlocks at the time, and used to visit Deluxe for the same coffee she drinks today – 20 years of soy lattes. I apparently had a bit of a Rod Stewart look and drank around six coffees a day!

Freya’s reputation preceded her: a total workhorse, and someone who brought fun and energy to work. I never expected that 15 years later we would be in business together!

What made you decide to set up Good Fortune together?

We first worked together at Deluxe, and then Maranui Café. Maranui had a small, tightknit crew of workers that basically became one big family. We all worked hard, and then somehow had the energy to go party.

After a health scare I asked Freya (who had recently had her daughter Nina) if she would be a partner in the yet to be created Seashore Cabaret. After much deliberation she finally agreed. Within Seashore we set up Good Fortune Coffee roastery, and Wellington’s first Fairtrade, living wage paying café and roastery was born!

A few years later we opened a second café called Miss Fortune’s (we have since sold the majority of the business to a friend).

Good Fortune Coffee quickly outgrew its space, and we outgrew Seashore, so we moved the roastery and sold the café to a friend.

We love our new space on Fitzherbert Street in Petone, and joke that we’ll grow old here. We had a plan for rocking chairs on the front veranda, but we are both far too restless… hopefully soon!

What’s the best thing about working together?

Freya’s playlists are awesome, her passion for food is amazing, and with her around nothing is ever a stress. She also loses at 500 to make me feel good on a bad day.

We share identical values and like to have fun at work – a fun day is a fast day!