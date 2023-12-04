Giveaway day one: Dinner at Willis Lane’s Corso Pastaria

Love pasta? Of Corso.

Then you won’t want to miss this giveaway.

Tucked away in Wellington’s new underground dining precinct, Willis Lane, Corso Pastaria combines Italian tradition with modern flair. Enjoy good stuff like beef cheek ragu, and pumpkin, gorgonzola and nduja arancini. Then roll home – happy and full of pasta.

Go into the draw to win:

$200 dinner for two at Corso Pastaria

Fill in your details below to go in the draw.

To double your chances, tag a friend on Instagram or Facebook.