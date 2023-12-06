Giveaway day three: Moore Wilsons Christmas goodie box

Make all your festive foodie dreams come true, with these local goodies from Moore Wilson’s.
Moore Wilson’s are marking a whopping big birthday with a whopping big prize. Celebrating 25 years of their Tory Street Fresh Market store, 105 years of business, and of course, Christmas, they’ve rounded up some of their most delicious festive treats, food focused books, and exclusive limited-edition products made in collaboration with local brands, valued at over $300!
Go into the draw to win:
- Ruth Pretty christmas cake
- Eden Vegan cookbook by Tess Eden
- Moore Wilson’s keep cup
- Moore Wilson’s x Wellington Apothecary orange peel hand scrub
- Moore Wilson’s 25 Years Fresh tote bag
- Moore Wilson’s x Nola cocoa and orange kitchen candle
- Moore Wilson’s festive orange tea towel
- Moore Wilson’s x Lewis Farms Gellicious strawberry gelato
- Complimentary coffee vouchers
- Moore Wilson’s roasted and salted cashews
- Moore Wilson’s exclusive 2024 kitchen annual
- Whittakers Candy Cane chocolate
- Wonderland Chocolate, crunchy Christmas trees
Fill in your details below to go in the draw.
To double your chances, tag a friend on Instagram or Facebook.
To see our competition T&’Cs please click here.
The winner will be drawn Monday 11 December.
