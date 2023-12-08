Giveaway day five: $250 of goodies from the Academy Galleries

This one is for the art lovers. Win a subscription to be a Friend of the Academy Galleries, and two $100 gift vouchers to spend in the gallery store.

Since 1882, the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts has been showing off Aotearoa’s incredible artists. Becoming a Friend of the Academy Galleries gives assess to special events and activities, as well as a 10% discount on a range of paintings, sculpture, art glass, ceramics, jewellery, and more.

Go into the draw to win: