Kate Marinkovich’s Barbie festive feast

By Kate Marinkovich
Photography by Adrian Vercoe
Styled by Shalee Fitzsimmons
If there’s one thing Kate Marinkovich knows it’s
making pretty food.
Each day fluffy, floral
cakes and glistening
glazed donuts delight
customers at her
Mount Victoria café
Tomboy. Completely
self-taught, Kate
inherited her flair for
food from her family,
who regularly lend a
hand in the café she
opened six years ago.
She shares her recipes
and wisdom for a
Christmas with a
difference.
To see Kate’s rosey
pavlova recipe, go here.
Elvis had a blue Christmas, Bing Crosby’s was white, but for Kate Marinkovich it’s got to be pink. Make the season bright with rosy recipes for the big day, and a festive theme Barbie would be proud of.
I love pink. I love pink food. And focusing on pink feels like a beautiful way to end yet another crazy year,” said Kate, discussing her Christmas menu.
It has to work when “something fun and festive” is called for. Vibrant cherries, apples, beetroot, radishes, and salmon take centre stage at this flamboyant feast. “The earth provides us with a bountiful rainbow to enjoy,” says Kate, who makes the most of seasonal, local ingredients. Kate’s love for local even extends to the tableware she uses, which she purchases from small businesses, One of a Kind Ceramics and Plain and Simple.
These meals are for the maximalist – full of flavour combinations that shift with each bite. “I love lots of things going on on my plate,” says Kate, “a little sauciness with a little crunchy fresh texture, and a little protein.” The dishes can be enjoyed together, or separately for a light meal. Summer ingredients make them great for this time of year, but elements can be easily swapped out for year-round eating.
As always Kate will be spending this Christmas with her family, but she won’t be getting hot and bothered in the kitchen. “Start your Christmas cooking with a glass of French Champagne, relax and enjoy the process of cooking something delicious.”
Salty pickled pork fat potato salad
1 box baby potatoes
3 tbsp pork fat
1 red onion
1 jar pitted Kalamata olives
Forvm Chardonnay vinegar
extra virgin olive oil
1 c Italian parsley
Method
- Preheat oven to 180 degrees.
- Slice all the potatoes lengthways and arrange cut side down on a large flat tray. Blob the pork fat over the potatoes and generously sprinkle with sea salt.
- Cook in oven for 40 minutes. You don’t need to flip them, let the bottoms caramelise in the fat. They will be easy to lift off once they have a crispy shell. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.
- While the potatoes are cooking, prepare your pink accompaniments.
- Slice the red onion into semicircle slices. The thickness is up to you. Place in bowl, and add 2 tbsp caster sugar and 1/2 cup vinegar. Toss, top
- up with water till everything is covered, and allow to pickle.
- Roughly chop the olives and parsley and place in a bowl. Add the potatoes and pickled red onion. Gently toss to combine. Season with sea salt and pepper.
Creamy chive and roe dip
250 gm crème fraiche
250 gm sour cream
1 tbsp capers
1 lemon
1 c chives, finely chopped
1 c dill, finely chopped
1 shallot, thinly sliced
2-3 jars salmon roe
Method
- In a blender combine the crème fraiche, sour cream, capers, lemon zest, juice and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Blitz until smooth. Add more seasoning if required.
- On a large platter spread the creamy dip over the base. Top with roe, thinly sliced shallots, edible flowers and chopped herbs.
- Serve with lavosh.
Cherry and pistachio chicken roulade
3 chicken breasts
6 pork chipolatas
3/4 c bread crumbs
1 egg white
1 shallot, finely sliced
75gm pistachios
1 c dried cherries, finely chopped
2 tbsp semi-dried parsley
1 lemon, zest only
salt and pepper
3 packets prosciutto
Method
- To make the stuffing place the sausages, breadcrumbs, egg, shallot, cherries, pistachio, parsley, and lemon in a blender. Season. Pulse until it all comes together nicely, and then set aside.
- Take the chicken breasts and butterfly. Slice through the thickest part of the meat but not the whole way through. You want to open it up to make it larger and flatter.
- Place the breast between two pieces of baking paper and, using a rolling pin, gently whack the meat until it’s all the same thickness and relatively thin. Repeat the process.
- Arrange two long pieces of plastic wrap overlapping along your work surface. Lay the prosciutto lengthwise in the centre of the wrap, running its full length. The edges need to overlap slightly. Next place the chicken on top of the prosciutto, manipulating it to fit the length. Season with a little salt. Spread the sausage mixture on top of the chicken.
- Taking the side closest to you, carefully roll the the meat using the plastic wrap to create the pressure to keep it tight. Don’t roll up the plastic wrap inside the meat. Once your roulade is rolled nice and tightly, roll it up in the plastic wrap. Twist each end in the opposite direction until your roulade is firm and secure. Tie each end.
- Set aside in the fridge for at least 2 hours to settle. This can be done the day before.
- Preheat oven to 180 degrees.
- Remove the roulade from the wrap. If it’s too long to fit into your oven, slice it in half. Arrange on an oven tray and cook for 30 minutes or until the juice runs clear. Allow to rest.
- Heat a little neutral oil in a pan. One section at a time, add the roulade and gently cook to crisp up the proscuitto. Let cool slightly before slicing to serve.
Witloof, apple & honey almond salad
Salad
2 heads witloof (we used
one red and one white)
1 bunch of soft fluffy lettuce
1 c pomegranate arils
1 crunchy red apple, diced
1 green apple, diced
1 celery stalk, diced
2 radishes, diced
2 c slivered almonds
3 tbsp honey
Dressing
1/2 c extra virgin olive oil
1/4 Chardonnay vinegar
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp sugar
sea salt
pepper
Method
- Preheat oven to 165 degrees.
- Place the almonds on a tray and toast until golden. Dollop the honey on top and put back in the oven. Give them a stir every 3 minutes until the honey is nicely melted through. Allow to cook until you can smell the roasting honey and they look gloriously golden.
- Tip out onto a piece of baking paper. Allow to cool before breaking up into little pieces.
- To make the dressing, put all the ingredients in a jar. Close with a lid and shake. Dip a little lettuce into the jar to test the seasoning. Adjust to your liking.
- On a large platter arrange the witloof and lettuce leaves.
- Top with the remaining ingredients and scatter through the leaves.
- Drizzle over the dressing when you are ready to serve.
Pink speckled butter
1 block butter, softened
1 bunch radishes, washed and trimmed
sea salt
Method
- In a blender gently blitz the radishes till they are teeny tiny little pieces.
- Arrange a few layers of paper towels and tip out the radishes onto the towel and squeeze the moisture out.Now it’s going to smell funky and there will be a lot of liquid but it’s worth it (trust me). Once the radishes are dry, set aside.
- In a bowl beat the butter until it’s pale and creamy. Add the radishes and a pinch of salt. Beat until combined. Arrange on a plate or roll in plastic wrap to make cute butter discs for your guests.
Charred peppers & pink hummus
Pink Hummus
2 tins chickpeas,
drained and rinsed
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3/4 cup tahini
1 lemon, juiced
2 garlic cloves
2 tsp sweet paprika
sea salt and pepper
iced water
250gm cooked beetroot
Toppings
1 tin chickpeas,
drained and rinsed
1 tbsp Nigella seeds
6-8 mixed peppers
micro herbs
olive oil
Method
- In a blender put all the ingredients together except the water and beetroot. Blend. Add water to create the desired consistency.
- Take out half of the hummus and set aside in a bowl.
- Add the beetroot to the remaining hummus in the blender and pulse until smooth. Set aside.
- Over a flame gently char the peppers until the insides collapse and they have a lovely mottled dark exterior. I put a cooling rack over my hobs and gently rotate them. Set aside.
- In a large pan heat 1/2 cup neutral oil to a medium heat. Add the tin of chickpeas and shallow fry until they are crisp and golden. Keep shaking the pan slightly to allow them to turn in the oil.
- Drain thoroughly once they are done. Toss with nigella seeds, sea salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
- On a large flat plate spread the first batch of hummus. Blob and smear the beetroot hummus over it.
- Arrange a mix of the crispy chickpeas and grilled peppers on top. Garnish with micro greens, a drizzle of lemon juice, and salt.
You must be logged in to post a comment.