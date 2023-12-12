Kate Marinkovich’s Barbie festive feast

If there’s one thing Kate Marinkovich knows it’s making pretty food. Each day fluffy, floral cakes and glistening glazed donuts delight customers at her Mount Victoria café Tomboy. Completely self-taught, Kate inherited her flair for food from her family, who regularly lend a hand in the café she opened six years ago. She shares her recipes and wisdom for a Christmas with a difference.

Elvis had a blue Christmas, Bing Crosby’s was white, but for Kate Marinkovich it’s got to be pink. Make the season bright with rosy recipes for the big day, and a festive theme Barbie would be proud of.

I love pink. I love pink food. And focusing on pink feels like a beautiful way to end yet another crazy year,” said Kate, discussing her Christmas menu.

It has to work when “something fun and festive” is called for. Vibrant cherries, apples, beetroot, radishes, and salmon take centre stage at this flamboyant feast. “The earth provides us with a bountiful rainbow to enjoy,” says Kate, who makes the most of seasonal, local ingredients. Kate’s love for local even extends to the tableware she uses, which she purchases from small businesses, One of a Kind Ceramics and Plain and Simple.

These meals are for the maximalist – full of flavour combinations that shift with each bite. “I love lots of things going on on my plate,” says Kate, “a little sauciness with a little crunchy fresh texture, and a little protein.” The dishes can be enjoyed together, or separately for a light meal. Summer ingredients make them great for this time of year, but elements can be easily swapped out for year-round eating.

As always Kate will be spending this Christmas with her family, but she won’t be getting hot and bothered in the kitchen. “Start your Christmas cooking with a glass of French Champagne, relax and enjoy the process of cooking something delicious.”