CPotY Snapshots: Liam Philp

Liam Philp

Billboard in a Transient State

Rangatahi semi finalist

Behind the camera

Liam is a photographer based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara. He is interested in issues of national identity, and the relationship between the natural and the built environment.

Why photography?

Photography puts him in contact with his surroundings and encourages him to take a closer look at his environment, even at its most banal – essentially making life far more interesting.

The snap

Billboard in a Transient State is part of a larger series exploring Wellington’s outer suburbs and industrial areas. These images were taken in 2021, during Liam’s first year of study at the Massey COCA. “I was interested in exploring an environment that differed from my immediate surroundings in central Wellington, and that felt connected to my understanding of infrastructure prior to moving to the city.”

Judges’ thoughts

CPotY judge and convenor Shalee Fitzsimmons called this “A compelling example of negative space. This photo frames (literally) what’s missing, with beautiful simplicity.”



