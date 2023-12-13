Plant of the month: Blueberries

Cousin of the sparkleberry and best friend of health gurus, its no secret blueberries are a top-notch fruit. As they’re in season, we’re showing our appreciation for this cute little superfood by naming it our December Plant of the Month.

Family ties

Blueberries are part of the Ericaceae family (commonly known as the heath or heather family) along with azaleas, rhododendrons, and cranberries. Other relations to the blueberry include sparkleberry, farkleberry, whortleberry, and partridgeberry! Unfortunately these family members live in the States. Here at Palmers we are keeping it blue with blue dawn, blue magic, and tasty blue.

Eat up

Blueberries are a nutritional powerhouse overflowing with antioxidants, fibre, vitamin C, and potassium. They prove that good things really do come in small packages.

If this plant were a person it would be

Papa Smurf. Most Smurfs are said to be about 100 years old, but at the advanced age of 546, Papa is the oldest and the leader of all Smurfs. Despite his age, he is still quite energetic. His “obvious” consumption of blueberries must have helped with anti-aging and vitality.

Acid trip

Blueberries love acidic soil. So plant them in a sunny spot and add organic matter like compost and mulch. If you’ve got clay soil, make liquid sulphur your friend. Once dissolved, it lowers the pH of soil, making it more acidic.

Built-in protection

You might notice a bit of a whitish covering on some berries, but it’s perfectly natural. It’s called a bloom and it helps protect the berry and keep it juicy.

Did you know?

In 2020 the Blueberry emoji debuted on smartphones across the world.



