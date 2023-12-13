Wellington beer guide 2024

Duke of Wellington

In the path of that savage Wellington northerly, funnelled into total fury by Waterloo Quay, we’re conveniently located for you to duck in for a break from your very own ‘Battle of Waterloo’.

The Duke loves hearty food, tasty gins, and great beer. We have selected mainly local Wellington breweries with an ever-changing selection! Oh, and we put on Quiz every Wednesday night!

Open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday.



(04) 803 0619

29 Waterloo Quay

dukeofwellington.co.nz