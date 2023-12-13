Wellington beer guide 2024

Capital’s 2024 beer guide is here. Consider this guide your trusty beer compass, leading you to the finest watering holes, craft brews, and breweries across the Wellington region.
Pick up this handy little map in all good establishments throughout Wellington.
Bebemos
Bebemos offers a selection of local craft beer, cocktails, and organic/vegan wines. Featuring South American-influenced food, with plant-based and sustainable dishes, all in a great beer garden nestled in the heart of Newtown.
(04) 389 8930
88 Riddiford Street
bebemos.co.nz
Bin 44
Restaurant + Bar
Bin44 is the Wellington waterfront’s home of craft beer, with 22 taps pouring the finest New Zealand has to offer.
Try our house-smoked meat platters, pizzas, or great selection of bar snacks as you sit back and enjoy the ambience of our stunning waterfront location.
(04) 499 4450
3 Queens Wharf
bin44.co.nz
Brewtown
Just a stone’s throw from Upper Hutt train station, we’ve got the best craft breweries in Aotearoa. With Panhead Custom Ales, Boneface Brewing Co and Te Aro Brewing Company calling Brewtown home; Abandoned Brewery pouring at Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe and Good George Brewing at Wild Kiwi Distillery, it’s a beer lovers paradise!
Make a day of it and check out our activities, including axe-throwing, go-karting, escape rooms, ice-skating, mini-golf and more.
(027) 307 6997
27 Blenheim Street, Upper Hutt
brewtown.co.nz
Choice Bros
Your new local. Find us off Cuba Street, with a massive range of 17 craft beers brewed in-house. All of our brews are song-matched, with the core range inspired by the man himself, David Bowie.
(04) 282 0583
62 Ghuznee Street
choicebros.co.nz
Churly’s by Behemoth
CBD – Cocktails, Beer, Drinkery. The heart of Willis Lane, where fresh Behemoth brews, quality wine and house-curated cocktails meet delectable local cheeses and award-winning charcuterie. The perfect place to quench your after-work thirst.
(027) 359 9543
Willis Lane, 1 Willis Street
instagram.com/churlys_cbd
Concrete Bar
Located in the heart of Lambton Quay, Concrete Bar is the perfect spot for your next get-together or function. Epic cocktails, tasty snacks, and only good vibes. Look up or you might miss us!
(04) 974 2227
1 Cable Car Lane
concretebar.co.nz
Dirty Little Secret
Open seven days, our shipping container rooftop bar is the most cutting-edge venue in Wellington. We’re experts at shaking a cocktail, and offer a range of premium and craft beers, high-end wine, and spirits.
(04) 974 2298
Rooftop, 54 Taranaki Street
dirtylittlesecret.co.nz
Double Vision Brewing
Tucked in the industrial heart of Miramar is Double Vision Brewing HQ. With 17 beer taps, weekly entertainment, the tastiest food-truck, and a warm and friendly environment, it’s a must do for anyone in Wellington!
(04) 213 9204
128A Unit E Park Road
doublevisionbrewing.com
Duke of Wellington
In the path of that savage Wellington northerly, funnelled into total fury by Waterloo Quay, we’re conveniently located for you to duck in for a break from your very own ‘Battle of Waterloo’.
The Duke loves hearty food, tasty gins, and great beer. We have selected mainly local Wellington breweries with an ever-changing selection! Oh, and we put on Quiz every Wednesday night!
Open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday.
(04) 803 0619
29 Waterloo Quay
dukeofwellington.co.nz
Duncan’s Brewing
Duncan’s is an independent microbrewery located in Kāpiti, just north of Wellington. Visit our brewery and cellar door and walk away with a wild selection of colourful dessert style and super juicy beers!
4B Sheffield Street, Paraparaumu
duncansbrewing.co.nz
Fork & Brewer
NZ’s Champion Small Brewery 2018 and 2019, the Fork & Brewer is a genuine beer destination tucked upstairs in an unassuming CBD side street.
Talented brewer Brayden Rawlinson creates an impressive range of award-winning beers in this inner-city brewpub.
Boasting around 22 Fork Brewery tap beers, F&B wholly endorses the old adage, “Beer is best drunk in the shadow of the brewery.”
Visit F&B for great food and beer on our sunny deck with friends.
(04) 472 0033
14–20 Bond Street,
forkandbrewer.co.nz
Fortune Favours
Fortune Favours is out to create Wellington’s best beer experience. Housed in an old furniture restoration building, it’s a space welcoming to all, even your four-legged friend. Open seven days a week, noon till late.
(04) 595 4092
7 Leeds Street
fortunefavours.beer
Four Kings
With food and drink specials, massive TV’s, and plenty of entertainment (including pool tables and dartboards), Four Kings is the undisputed King of Wellington sports bars!
(04) 974 2210
7-11 Dixon Street
fourkings.co.nz
Hashigo Zake
Since 2009 we’ve been introducing Wellingtonians to breweries and beers from all over New Zealand and the world, in our weatherproof, underground haven. Live entertainment in our lounge from Wednesday to Saturday. Open every day from midday.
(04) 390 7300
Basement, 25 Taranaki Street
hashigozake.co.nz
Jack Hackett’s
From the Emerald Isle to Taranaki Street, Jack Hackett’s is your favourite Irish pub. Home to great craic, live music, and delicious food, we’re the perfect place to enjoy a pint of Guinness. Sláinte!
(04) 974 2210
52 Taranaki Street
jackhacketts.co.nz
Longbeach Tavern
We’re what happens when you combine a love of food, beer, people, and pizza. With eight taps and over forty canned/bottled beers to choose from, have a jug and stay a while, or fill a flagon to take away!
(04) 293 6760
40 Tutere Street, Waikanae Beach
foodfolk.co.nz
Mean Doses Brewery
Located at Level 1, 66 Tory St, you’ll find mean beer and mean tunes, but super friendly staff. Try your luck with shuffleboard, pinball, or pool, and sample our tasty snack menu from Mabel’s Burmese.
(021) 292 2952
Level 1, 66 Tory Street
meandoses.co.nz
Parrotdog Bar
Inspired by the great pubs and taverns of yesteryear, Parrotdog Bar sits a block back from the dunes of Lyall Bay. Enjoy our Summer Sessions in the garden bar, every weekend, all summer long.
(04) 384 8077
60-66 Kingsford Smith Street, Lyall Bay
parrotdog.co.nz
Salt and Wood BBQ
Waikanae’s own Brewpub. Enjoy North End beers poured straight from the source, with drippy burgers and slow, smoked BBQ meats. Takeaway flagon and can sales are available. Open seven days, 8am till late. Closed public holidays.
(04) 891 1281
11 Ngaio Road, Waikanae
foodfolk.co.nz
Salty’s Diner
At Salty’s you’ll find North End beer poured from a vintage Airstream, American street food, and some of the latest pinball machines. With live music every Saturday, bring your mates and stay a while.
Open Wednesday – Sunday, 12pm – late.
(021) 050 0593
44 Seaview Road, Paraparaumu Beach
foodfolk.co.nz
Sprig + Fern
Brewing Co.
It’s not summer unless you’ve enjoyed a pint of craft beer or cider at your local Sprig & Fern Tavern. With locations across Wellington, you’re only a hop, sprig and a jump away from your local Sprig + Fern tavern.
Sprig + Fern Berhampore
Sprig + Fern Petone
Sprig + Fern Tawa
Sprig + Fern Tinakori
Little Sprig Seatoun
Visit us this summer, and look out for us at a beer festival near you!
St Johns Bar & Eatery
Perched right on the Wellington Waterfront, St John’s is where delicious food, tasty drinks and good company meet. Pull up a beanbag and relax on our lawn – on a good day you can’t beat it.
(04) 974 2217
5 Cable Street
stjohnsbar.co.nz
The Arborist
Hidden seven stories up, our rooftop garden bar is the perfect escape from the city. Featuring craft beers, wine, top-shelf spirits, and cocktails, along with a range of pizzas and bar snacks, all your needs are covered.
(04) 931 6161
166 Willis Street
thearborist.co.nz
The Cambridge Hotel
Since 1883 Cambridge Terrace has been graced with good old-fashioned Wellingtonian hospitality. 140 years later and we’re still at it, at the Cambridge Hotel. Come down for a yarn with the locals, catch our busy quiz, or see what killer dinner deals we have on offer. We’ve been slinging pints, keeping you fed and generally serving Wellington for so long, we’re pretty sure we’ve cracked it.
(04) 801 1950
28 Cambridge Terrace
cambridgehotel.co.nz
The Hudson
Located in the heart of the Capital, The Hudson offers 16 rotating craft beer taps, a whisky and gin bar, a diverse wine list, and plenty of delicious food served by welcoming staff. This bar has something for everyone.
(04) 471 2266
56 Victoria Street
thehudsononchews.co.nz
The Malthouse
Wellington’s original craft beer bar, now celebrating its 30th birthday! With our wide range of tap and bottled beers, we have a beer for you – guaranteed!
(04) 802 5484
76 Willis Street
themalthouse.co.nz
The Old Bailey
A Kiwi pub serving all the classics and more! Enjoy our epic range of local and international brews, served in real pints. Live sport, weekend brunch and live music. What more could you want?
(04) 974 2248
101 Lambton Quay
theoldbailey.co.nz
The Tasting Room
Fourteen taps, an extensive wine list, loads of gin and whiskies. Warm in the winter, an amazing outside space for summer, and a menu chocka with pub favourites. If you’re hungry or thirsty, we’ve got ya back.
(04) 384 1159
2 Courtenay Place
thetastingroom.co.nz
Wild Workshop
Cellar Door
A small urban brewery tucked away just off Ghuznee Street, in Wellington’s foodie hub. A place of experimentation, fermentation and spontaneity, showcasing our latest wild creations alongside the regular assortment of Garage Project goodness.
Furness Lane, Te Aro
garageproject.co.nz/locations/wild-workshop-cellar-door
