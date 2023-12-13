Who knew ex-gymnasium floorboards could look this good in a house?

By Claire O’Loughlin
Photographed by Anna Briggs
Featured in Capital #91
Sunshine, serenity, and a dash of gymnasium glamour, Claire O’Loughlin visits a Brooklyn residence that’s a little bit different.
This sunny home perched up in Brooklyn, overlooking Wellington, feels relaxing yet full of energy.
Sun pours through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Strips of yellow tape on the varnished wooden floor catch the light — court markings from the floor’s first life in the Wellesley College gymnasium.
“We paid to have them pulled up, and we stored them for nearly a year before we built this place,” says Amelia. This cost almost as much as a new floor, “but the effect is awesome — right away the house looked lived in.”
The home is owned by Amelia Bardsley, a yoga instructor, and her husband Mark Albiston, a filmmaker. Their teenagers, Jude, and Oli, live at home, and their eldest, Eva, often visits.
For years, Amelia was a commercial lawyer, and she and Mark also ran film company Sticky Pictures, making TV shows, short films, and arts documentaries in the early 2000s. Their series The Living Room, mini-documentaries celebrating contemporary New Zealand artists and urban life, was a particular hit.
But the film and legal life was “crazy busy,” and when they built the house in 2015, Amelia made a decision to reduce her work hours, spend more time with the kids, and bring some tranquility into their lives. “I wanted to make the home a calm haven for them.”
It certainly feels like a haven. It’s a brilliant winter day when I visit, and I’m bundled up in a jersey, scarf, and coat against the chill. Amelia greets me with a hug. She’s barefoot, wearing a singlet. In the house, the warmth envelops me, and I shed my layers quickly.
“We call it the colourful house on the hill,” says Mark. From the outside, it has a mid-century modernist look, with panels in primary colours. Inside, it feels more rustic. The wooden floors, beams, and big dining table, combined with pot plants that have grown up to the high ceiling, make it feel as if we’re part of the bush and the sky. It helps that the double-glazed windows have been cleaned to crystal perfection by Jude, who owns a window-washing business.
The house is built on three levels, stepping down the hill.
“We’re in a high-wind zone, but the way it’s designed, the wind comes over us. We can be in the garden and it’s not windy, but up on the driveway it will be.”
Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac next to the Waimapihi Reserve, the house feels cosy and private, but also expansive. At road level, there’s a small studio space separate from the rest of the house, but sharing its roofline. In the main house, the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area look out across the reserve and city. The world outside is so close, but within it is sheltered and safe, says Amelia.
The view, of course, is breathtaking. We can see Matiu/Somes Island resting in the harbour, the central city cradled in the hills, all the way around to the surf in Lyall Bay.
There’s a sense of energy and movement all through the home, with fresh air from the wide sliding doors circulating.
“In the wintertime we have magnificent sunrises over the island,” says Amelia. “It’s a direct beam of sunight coming in.”
On the lower level, the privacy is striking. You can’t see any neighbouring houses. An outdoor shower looks directly out over the city. The garden around and below the house is full of native trees, planted by Mark. Nestled amongst them is a halfpipe skateboard ramp, put in for the kids and their friends.
They weren’t looking for a new home when they found the land in 2012, but when Amelia saw the For Sale sign when she was biking up the Waimapihi Reserve track, she fell in love. “Imagine building a house here,” she said to Mark when she brought him to see it.
Friend and well-known architect Gerald Melling had renovated their first house, just around the corner. He looked at the site and saw its potential. Gerald passed away at the end of that year. His son David Melling (with his firm, Melling Architects) designed the house, and a smaller, similar one next to it, which Mark’s dad owns as a rental. Melling used prefabricated insulated panels laid on exposed glulam beams (glulam, I learn, is a kind of plywood, made of sheets of wood laminated together with glue, producing extremely strong timber). Planit Construction did the build, which came together quickly thanks to the prefabricated panel design.
“Once the framework was up, it was just whack, whack, on with the panels, so fast.” Although, Amelia laughs, “building is a bit like childbirth — you forget all the bad parts!”, like the wind blowing the panels off the driveway, where the delivery truck had left them, onto the roof of the house next door.
“And that’s how we met our neighbours! They were so nice about it. I took them some beers, of course. They’ve become good friends.”
My aunty says “there’s great community in a cul-de-sac”, and Amelia agrees. “Particularly during lockdown, we all got to know each other a bit more. Every day at 5 o’clock we’d all go out, stand at the edge of our properties and have a distanced drink.”
As many people sheepishly admit, they loved the first covid lockdown. Eva moved home for it, so the whole family was together. Mark put some monkey bars and a boxing bag in the garden and the skate ramp got plenty of use.
Lockdown also provided the clarity Amelia needed to begin teaching yoga. She had always practised yoga, but being at home all day made her realise her home is a wonderful place for it, and she wanted to share it.
She has taught yoga classes in the house, using the downstairs study room and the deck. But the home classes didn’t quite gel with teenagers in the house. She’s put them on hold for now and teaches instead at Awhi Yoga & Wellbeing off Lambton Quay, and yoga studios in Lyall Bay and Thorndon. She has plans to teach at home again, meanwhile finding other ways of sharing the space with others. “It’s a great place to have people over, and wonderful for parties.”
The vastness of the windows leaves little wall space. There are only a few artworks, including a piece by Martin Thompson, an outsider artist also known as Marty the Mathematician, who passed away in 2021. Amelia and Mark made a film about him before his work became widely known.
There are a few meaningful knick-knacks, but the house is remarkably uncluttered. “We try not to get too attached to things,” Amelia says. The stuff-free space contributes to the sense of calm. With nothing to distract the eyes, there’s nothing to clutter the mind. It feels creative.
“I love the warmth,” says Amelia again. “Ah yes,” I say, “the warmth, that’s your thing.” Jude, walking into the kitchen to wash his hands, laughs. “It’s all Mum’s thing,” he says. “Even my room is Mum’s thing. Every four weeks it shapeshifts into a whole other room.”
Amelia laughs guiltily. “I do shapeshift each room.”
“It’s all good though,” says Jude, “it’s a blessing.” And he gives her a kiss.
“Aw, thank you darling,” she says.
