Who knew ex-gymnasium floorboards could look this good in a house?

There’s a sense of energy and movement all through the home, with fresh air from the wide sliding doors circulating.

“In the wintertime we have magnificent sunrises over the island,” says Amelia. “It’s a direct beam of sunight coming in.”

On the lower level, the privacy is striking. You can’t see any neighbouring houses. An outdoor shower looks directly out over the city. The garden around and below the house is full of native trees, planted by Mark. Nestled amongst them is a halfpipe skateboard ramp, put in for the kids and their friends.

They weren’t looking for a new home when they found the land in 2012, but when Amelia saw the For Sale sign when she was biking up the Waimapihi Reserve track, she fell in love. “Imagine building a house here,” she said to Mark when she brought him to see it.

Friend and well-known architect Gerald Melling had renovated their first house, just around the corner. He looked at the site and saw its potential. Gerald passed away at the end of that year. His son David Melling (with his firm, Melling Architects) designed the house, and a smaller, similar one next to it, which Mark’s dad owns as a rental. Melling used prefabricated insulated panels laid on exposed glulam beams (glulam, I learn, is a kind of plywood, made of sheets of wood laminated together with glue, producing extremely strong timber). Planit Construction did the build, which came together quickly thanks to the prefabricated panel design.

“Once the framework was up, it was just whack, whack, on with the panels, so fast.” Although, Amelia laughs, “building is a bit like childbirth — you forget all the bad parts!”, like the wind blowing the panels off the driveway, where the delivery truck had left them, onto the roof of the house next door.

“And that’s how we met our neighbours! They were so nice about it. I took them some beers, of course. They’ve become good friends.”

My aunty says “there’s great community in a cul-de-sac”, and Amelia agrees. “Particularly during lockdown, we all got to know each other a bit more. Every day at 5 o’clock we’d all go out, stand at the edge of our properties and have a distanced drink.”

As many people sheepishly admit, they loved the first covid lockdown. Eva moved home for it, so the whole family was together. Mark put some monkey bars and a boxing bag in the garden and the skate ramp got plenty of use.

Lockdown also provided the clarity Amelia needed to begin teaching yoga. She had always practised yoga, but being at home all day made her realise her home is a wonderful place for it, and she wanted to share it.