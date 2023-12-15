How home staging designer Roz Scott makes a statement

Roz is director at home staging company Tickadeeboo Insideout Design and eclectic homeware store Tickadeeboo. Well versed in home staging, window dressing, merchandising, and real estate, she knows what it takes to make a house shine.

Let your home make a good impression so you don’t have to.

Who better to ask for interior design advice than home stager and director of Tickadeeboo homeware store Roz Scott.

Favourite room to design/decorate

The living room. It’s the soul and hub of the home. I love working with different spaces and problem solving with different shapes of rooms.

Your style in five words

Eclectic, beautiful, collaborative, on-trend, adaptable.

Biggest mistake people make when designing their homes

Not using an interior designer or colour consultant.

Favourite item in your home

Of our artwork, it would be Michael Parekōwhai’s Portrait of Ed Brown. As for collectables, a giant Chanel No.5 Factice antique bottle; and my favourite sculpture is a black wood, hand-carved tree we bought in a gallery in Bali.

What would you never be caught with in your home?

La-Z-Boy chairs, bad coffee, or cheap linen.

Colours you’re drawn to

Naturals, white, black, brown, sand, and some greens.

Favourite home trend for 2023

Mixing textures together, and going a bit wacky with patterns. Also bold and natural colours, such as natural stone surfaces, metal finishes, cool lighting from the mid-century, and warm brown tones are back.

Worst trend from the past 10 years

Textured soft furnishings, linen, and velvet.

Expert advice:

It’s an illusion: When faced with a low stud height or a small or dark room, paint the whole room (including the roof) white. This lifts the stud height and makes the room lighter and brighter. Take out any hanging lights and replace with halogen spots (on a dimmer for ambience) and presto!

Make an entrance: Style your front entrance. First impressions really count and a welcoming, attractive front door and entrance lift any home. Frame the space with pots and trees (with some height) to really make things pop.

Keep it clean: Sparkling windows, clean and decluttered spaces, and well organised storage are attractive, restful, and calming. Use professional advice to help. We can advise on cleaners, gardeners, and a handy-person to make your home sparkle.

Things to love:

I love the simplicity of this chair, plus it’s super comfortable. It can go in any room or space in the home. Tickadeeboo Store, $1,295

This mirror reminds me of France, because of its curves and industrial structure. You will see a lot of dormer windows in roof tops in Paris.

Tickadeeboo Store, $1,390

So very cool, this pot would look great on its own or with a lovely tree in it. I love the texture and shape it throws off.

ECC, $4,650

I find this Heather Straka artwork (Isolation Hotel I) really interesting; I see light, darkness, and adventure.

Page Galleries

I have this piece at home and my partner and I adore it. Its shape, its old but modern character and the crackling effect – it’s a little bit crazy.

ECC, $1,277