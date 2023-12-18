Chorileta: Choripan with smoked provolone and chimichurri

Co-owner of Chimichurri Argentinian BBQ Javier Di Leo gives us his recipe for choripan – with a twist.

Every Argentine knows what a choripan is. It’s more than a sandwich for us; it’s a feeling. The very mention of it sparks memories – of the smell of smoke from burning charcoal and wood; of family and friends gathering around the BBQ; of the “asador” (cook) with a red face from the heat, desperately in need of a beer.

Nobody likes to clean up afterwards, so to avoid the need for cutlery, the provolone has to be inside the choripan, hidden under the chorizo. By peeling the skin off the chorizo, you can use the meat as a barrier so the cheese doesn’t melt away. We grill everything until it’s crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside – then allow it to cool before topping it with plenty of chimichurri.

As simple as it gets, this is Argentine cooking at its best – fire, meat, cheese, bread, and sauce. But it’s so much more than that: it’s the smoke, the laughs, the music, the ritual of any “asado.”

Chimichurri

Serves 4-8

½ cup dried parsley

1 tbsp dried oregano

5 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

1½ tsp chilli flakes

2 tsp smoked paprika

20ml red wine vinegar

15ml lemon juice

20ml water

350ml canola oil

1 tsp salt

Choripan

8 Argentine chorizos, or soft chorizo sausages,(not to be confused with cured

Spanish chorizo).

1 baguette

300 grams smoked provolone cheese (grated)

To make Chimichurri

Simply combine all the ingredients and mix well. It’s best to make it the day before, and it will keep for six weeks in the fridge.

To make Choripan