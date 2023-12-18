How the stars aligned for astrobiologist Haritina Mogoșanu

From growing up in Romania to reaching the realms of NASA, Haritina Mogoșanu’s odyssey has been a journey through space and time. Meet the astrobiologist whose stellar outreach initiatives are changing how we see the sky.

Haritina Mogoșanu is an astrobiologist who interned at NASA, trained for Mars as an “analogue astronaut”, and has even had a star named after her.

Mogoșanu’s love for space and fascination with science started at a young age. As a child Mogoșanu lived with her grandparents outside Bucharest, in Romania. Her father, a pilot, died in a plane crash when she was very little. Her grandfather was an agronomist and shared with her a love of growing plants, and of the expansive universe. Together they would wander, looking at the stars. “He was my hero,” she says.

A seminal moment occurred when she was only six years old. She was asking a lot of questions, as children do, wanting to know the meaning of things, and her mother gave her a dictionary. Amongst all the words was a picture of the star cycle. “How stars are born, how they turn into red giants, how they turn into white dwarfs, and black holes, neutron stars,” she says. She was hooked on space. Too young to attend the Bucharest Astroclub, she found a book about astrophysics to learn from. Unfortunately she only had volume two, so it was hard to understand, despite multiple rereadings.

Part of Mogoșanu’s work as a science communicator involves teaching children about space, in schools all over New Zealand which which links back to her eagerness and limited opportunity to learn more when she was a child herself. “It is one of the reasons I do science communication. If there is any kid like me who really wanted to learn about space, but never had this chance, maybe I can help them.” She and partner Samuel Leske present Spaceward Bound in schools, an immersive learning experience that uses a portable planetarium, solar and lunar telescopes, and robotic Mars rover models.

In Romania when she was growing up, children had to choose their vocation at 13. Mogoșanu knew she wanted to be an astronomer, but there wasn’t a career pathway for that option. A family friend suggested that biology was the science of the future, which appealed to Mogoșanu thanks to her agronomist grandfather. She was particularly interested in horticulture, and became passionate about ecology at university. “I really like the big picture,” she says. “How everything combines, and works with each other. One of my favourite things was to follow the evolution of species and how species go well or don’t go well together and how they exist in a habitat, how they evolved together.”

As well as learning how to drive a tractor (her licence is one of Mogoșanu’s prized possessions, and is framed on the wall next to her partner’s pilot’s licence), Mogoșanu became fascinated by genetics. “What fascinated me the most was the genetic code. A tiny, tiny little bit that says, ‘this is the beginning of the gene’. And then a tiny, tiny bit at the end that says ‘this is the end of the gene’. It’s just mind blowing, how RNA comes and copies the DNA.”

Although science was strongly encouraged in Romania, reflecting the anti-religious bent of the communist party, the laboratories and scientific facilities were poor, and Mogoșanu wasn’t able to pursue genetics. She completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees, studying in London for a period, and then began working as a horticultural engineer for a pesticide company in Romania.

During this time she fulfilled her childhood dream of joining the Bucharest Astroclub. The Hubble telescope photographs released in the early 1990s reminded Mogoșanu of how much she loved astronomy and space. “They blew my mind. And I thought, here I am doing biology and plants and things and actually I really want to do space,” she says. “There’s that silly mentality that already you have a pathway and when you finish university at 23, this is it, that’s your career for the rest of your life. Nobody told me you can change your mind, it doesn’t matter when. I had to find this out the hard way. This is part of what we tell students and kids, that you can do whatever you want. You can change your mind.” Her advice is to follow your passion, “because that’s the only thing that you can do without being bored.”