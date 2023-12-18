How distiller Rachel Hall learned to love gin

Rachel didn’t used to like gin. Now she’s head distiller at a growing Martinborough distillery. She tells Sophie Carter about her changing tastes and gives us a tour of Lighthouse Gin’s new digs.

In Lighthouse Gin’s new distillery space you’ll find what appears to be a glamorous Wallace and Gromit invention.

This is Lighthouse Gin’s new copper still. The enormous piece of equipment is an exciting step up for head distiller Rachel Hall, who, when I met her, was in the process of moving her operations to new Martinborough restaurant, tasting room and vineyard The Runholder.

The new still should make around 300 litres of gin in just six hours, compared to the smaller still she has been using for 13 years, which takes eight hours to make just 100 litres of the spirit.

Next to the distillery is a smaller rectangular room, which will be used just for bottling. Having seen Lighthouse Gin in bars and shops across the across the country I was shocked to learn the company is a one woman show, with making and bottling all done by Rachel herself. She even had to have a machine specially designed so she could bottle alone, without having to sprint from one end of the production line to the other. “I’d be skinny,” she laughs, “but I’m getting older.” Usually requiring one person at either end of the line, Rachel’s bottling machine runs in a horseshoe shape so she can place bottles on one end and turn to meet them at the other.

Rachel was born and bred in Greytown, just around the corner from Martinborough. Looking for a fun part-time job while her kids were at school she started working at juice company Mella, which just so happened to have a small still tucked away in the back of an old apple packing shed.

Not a gin fan, it wasn’t until the team shared an after-work drink that Rachel started to enjoy the spirit. “By the time I got to the bottom of a glass I fell in love with gin.” She moved from the juice company to Lighthouse Gin, where she was taught the distilling process by founder Neil Catherall. When he decided to retire in 2014, he offered her the job of head distiller. The neck of every bottle of Lighthouse Gin is now signed with Rachel’s name.

Lighthouse has just three gins on the market, the Original; Barrel Aged, aged in pinot noir barrels from their neighbour Martinborough Vineyard; and the Hawthorn edition, a proof gin (“navy strength gin” with an ABV of at least 57%) originally concocted for Wellington’s Hawthorn Lounge. Rachel explains that “a lot of traditional cocktails require proof gin because it helps to highlight the flavours.”

Although demand is certainly there Rachel has stayed away from introducing more varieties, instead focusing on what she does best. “We’re not there to do all the trendy gins,” she says, “There are enough people doing that. I think that’s great, but we’ll just stick with what we’re doing. And also, we’re far too busy.”