The Berhampore home with a Swiss twist

From native wood floorboards to hidden craftsmanship, Orane and Olivier got lucky when they renovated their weatherboard cottage in Berhampore. They talk to Claire O’Loughlin about enjoying their own wooden house.
Wellington is a wooden city. If you’ve been here for a while, chances are you’ve lived in a number of creaky weatherboard houses. Often at least a century old, they can be cold, leaky, and drafty. But these old houses have good bones. Strip the old paint and the timber is strong — usually kauri, rimu, or mataī. They flex rather than shudder in the earthquakes. Like many handmade things, when they’re cared for, they’re beautiful.
Orane and Olivier come from Geneva, and met at engineering school when they were 17. Having lived and worked in Bermuda, London, and Singapore, 27 years on they are now settled in Berhampore, with their Boston Terrier, Tartine (French for Toast).
They bought their house in 2018. It’s a typical early-1900s weatherboard cottage, with three bedrooms, a small outdoor area at the back, and houses of similar style about a metre away on either side.
The couple work mostly from a shared home office. Orane is a Geographic Information System data scientist and Olivier is a security and privacy consultant.
A 1920s photo, spotted online on a community notice board, shows workers digging in the Town Belt on the hill opposite their house. Their house in the photo looks almost exactly as it does today (although the hillside is now covered in bush). With some online sleuthing, Orane found the original street and house plans. The land was subdivided in 1905, and the house planned in 1906, and probably built soon after that. The area had a boom in the late 1800s and early 1900s, when Wellington’s population doubled.
The house has changed hands a few times over the past century. When Orane and Olivier bought it five years ago, it was in good condition, if dated. They’ve modernised it and made it their own. It’s colourful, light, and very warm.
“The first thing we did was put in double glazing and central heating,” says Orane. “We’re from Switzerland, we’re used to houses being warm!”
They painted the walls white and pulled up the remaining carpet to reveal the original native timber floorboards. Their golden hue lightens and opens up the space.
Bright, funky art hangs on the walls. Large Monstera plants fill the corners with vivid green. A yellow theme runs through the house, in wall stencils of native birds and the splashback behind the cooktop. It makes the place feel sunny, even though at the time I visit, there’s no direct sunlight in the living space.
There are Swiss touches throughout the home — small laser-cut wooden artworks above the decommissioned fireplace show scenes of Switzerland framed with edelweiss flowers.
There is also a multi-canvas abstract artwork of a magnolia tree, by a Swiss artist. “It’s the one thing we’ve carried with us everywhere, all over the world,” says Orane.
Otherwise, their home feels decidedly ‘Kiwi modern’. A spray-paint, street-art-style painting by Rachel Rush adorns the living room wall, along with a set of four large punk-ish paintings by Wellington artist Glen Jorna, made of layers of music posters and paint.
The stand-out artwork, for me, is one of their own creation: “Kia Ora Motherfuckers!” spelled out in yellow LED light strip on the wall above the dining area. They had it made themselves, but it’s a quote from musician Aaron Tokona (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Maniapoto).
“We saw him play at WOMAD a few years ago,” says Olivier. “He was amazing. He told the crowd he’d been asked not to swear because there were kids there, but he was just swearing like crazy. It was so funny. We loved it.” Gesturing at the light strip, Olivier laughs: “I guess you could say it’s a collaboration!”
The whole home feels like a collaboration, between the old and the new, and Switzerland and New Zealand.
They worked with Plylab to redesign the kitchen in plywood, in a simple, functional Scandinavian style, with birch cabinets and stone bench tops. It feels natural and modern.
They opened up some parts of the house to improve the flow, while closing off other areas to create storage. They removed the wall that separated the kitchen from the dining/living area, and built in a new pantry and a coat room, both in the same plywood finish as the kitchen. The pantry has a big tongue-and-groove sliding door, giving it a rustic, farmhouse feel.
As a smaller, compact home, it also lends itself to a sustainable way of living. Orane and Olivier don’t need a big backyard or a garage for stuff they don’t use or the car they don’t own. They have e-bikes, and they’re fans of app-based car share company Mevo, which recently extended its coverage to Newtown, Berhampore and Island Bay. “We can often find a Mevo car right outside on our street,” says Orane.
They’ve installed solar panels on the roof, and now feed power back into the grid. They also collect rainwater from the roof for watering the garden and cleaning. Resilience is a theme that comes up a lot — they want to be prepared if the power or water goes out, and they also want to reduce their carbon footprint, and set their home up for the future.
Weatherboard houses are part of our heritage. With their good bones, they were built to last, and they will, as long as they’re cared for. Orane and Olivier’s simple, well-made, handmade house is the perfect example.
