The Berhampore home with a Swiss twist

A 1920s photo, spotted online on a community notice board, shows workers digging in the Town Belt on the hill opposite their house. Their house in the photo looks almost exactly as it does today (although the hillside is now covered in bush). With some online sleuthing, Orane found the original street and house plans. The land was subdivided in 1905, and the house planned in 1906, and probably built soon after that. The area had a boom in the late 1800s and early 1900s, when Wellington’s population doubled.

The house has changed hands a few times over the past century. When Orane and Olivier bought it five years ago, it was in good condition, if dated. They’ve modernised it and made it their own. It’s colourful, light, and very warm.

“The first thing we did was put in double glazing and central heating,” says Orane. “We’re from Switzerland, we’re used to houses being warm!”

They painted the walls white and pulled up the remaining carpet to reveal the original native timber floorboards. Their golden hue lightens and opens up the space.

Bright, funky art hangs on the walls. Large Monstera plants fill the corners with vivid green. A yellow theme runs through the house, in wall stencils of native birds and the splashback behind the cooktop. It makes the place feel sunny, even though at the time I visit, there’s no direct sunlight in the living space.

There are Swiss touches throughout the home — small laser-cut wooden artworks above the decommissioned fireplace show scenes of Switzerland framed with edelweiss flowers.

There is also a multi-canvas abstract artwork of a magnolia tree, by a Swiss artist. “It’s the one thing we’ve carried with us everywhere, all over the world,” says Orane.

Otherwise, their home feels decidedly ‘Kiwi modern’. A spray-paint, street-art-style painting by Rachel Rush adorns the living room wall, along with a set of four large punk-ish paintings by Wellington artist Glen Jorna, made of layers of music posters and paint.

The stand-out artwork, for me, is one of their own creation: “Kia Ora Motherfuckers!” spelled out in yellow LED light strip on the wall above the dining area. They had it made themselves, but it’s a quote from musician Aaron Tokona (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Maniapoto).

“We saw him play at WOMAD a few years ago,” says Olivier. “He was amazing. He told the crowd he’d been asked not to swear because there were kids there, but he was just swearing like crazy. It was so funny. We loved it.” Gesturing at the light strip, Olivier laughs: “I guess you could say it’s a collaboration!”

The whole home feels like a collaboration, between the old and the new, and Switzerland and New Zealand.

They worked with Plylab to redesign the kitchen in plywood, in a simple, functional Scandinavian style, with birch cabinets and stone bench tops. It feels natural and modern.