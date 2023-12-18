Meet the growers: Olive growers of Waikōkopu Grove

By Hannah Zwartz
Photography by Helen Wall
& Karli Mitchell
Featured in Capital #90
Meet the growers is a
The best part of a martini, the ultimate cheese board companion, and the perfect straight-out-of-the-jar midnight snack – meet the growers responsible for bringing olives into our lives.
Olive trees are thriving at Waikōkopu Grove, their roots entwined in the rich alluvial silt and stones of a former riverbed. Grower Huhana Smith also has deep roots in this whenua through whakapapa connections with the Wehipeihana whanau and several hapū of Ngāti Tukorehe, affiliated with Ngāti Raukawa ki Tonga.
The farm is named for the Waikōkopu stream, which winds to join the Tikorangi, Kuku, and Mangananao streams on their way to Kuku beach, between Ōtaki and Levin. Originally forest, dunes, and wetlands, these are some of the best soils in the country. Large orchards and gardens were established in the mid-19th century, feeding whalers and traders as well as hapū. The area became a food basket for Wellington, controlled by hapū with their own clipper ships, flour mills, and cultivations between Ōhau and Ōtaki. Relentless pressure led to alienation of the land from Ngāti Tukorehe. In 2006 however Dr Smith, with her partner Richard Anderson, bought back a
six-hectare block once owned by her hapū, intending to grow food again.
“When we bought the land there was nothing but grass and five boxthorn trees,” she says. Their first decision was to stop the annual digger work turning streams into ditches or drains. Instead, the couple embarked on large-scale planting to help heal the land and restore the water quality.
The first 200 olive trees were planted in July 2006, and more followed in 2009, to form a large grove of Frantoio and Leccino trees tucked behind the former Kuku dairy factory, within cooee of SH1. Their oil, winning a gold medal on first pressing in 2021, is crushed in Greytown and bottled in the farmhouse scullery. Here Smith also makes other preserves, such as roasted figs with balsamic vinegar. “The figs are a bit of a superfood, heaps of iron and fibre,” she says.
As well as olives and many types of figs, Waikōkopu Grove has a few sheep and goats, an extensive home garden with abundant red peppers, and trees of pears, apples, nashi and long, oval Chinese quinces. The oil and preserves are direct-sold only, at local markets or online. Smith is looking at adding new seasonal products as the business grows.
The olives are harvested in early winter. Then some trees are heavily pruned to re-invigorate them and make for easier care. Other pruning is done with a pole saw, taking out dead branches over winter (a backbreaking job in July and August). There’s also regular fertilising with organic trace minerals and biological innoculants and, this year, a spreading of biochar.
Biochar turns the olivewood prunings into super-porous charcoal in special kilns, in a smoke-free pyrolitic process. As well as locking up (sequestering) the carbon, the biochar becomes a valuable soil conditioner when inoculated with compost/seaweed tea to make an ideal habitat for beneficial microorganisms. Biochar has the potential to sequester carbon on a huge scale, says Smith, for instance using forestry “slash”.
This is all part of a larger project with artist collective Te Waituhi ā Nuku. Sacks filled with biochar will be sunk into Waikōkopu stream, cleaning the water by sucking up excess nitrogen and phosphorus. A hemp/wool weed mat, for winter plantings of the stream banks, has also been printed with biochar paint.
It’s just one example of how land restoration, kai growing, art, mātauranga Māori, and scientific investigation are entwined here for Smith and Anderson. In her day job, Dr Smith is Professor and Head of Art at Massey University. A painter, her art and research also takes the form of environmental projects collaborating with iwi, farmers, artists, hydrologists, ecologists, GIS and drone mappers, landscape architects and climate scientists – work that saw her awarded an MNZOM this year for services to the environment.
The couple have been involved in major dune/wetland restoration over the past 21 years with Ngāti Tukorehe, turning a cow-pugged wetland behind the Kuku beach dunes into a coastal forest. Smith is also involved in research projects about processing harakeke into fabric; on solutions to climate change for communities along the coast between Manawatū and Taranaki, combining mātauranga Māori methods with science; and a GIS/drone mapping of iwi-owned Tahamata farm at Kuku beach.
Whether it’s land research, environmental research, whakapapa research, or growing kai, her work has in common that it’s whenua-based, she says. “It’s busy, but I like busy. It’s meaningful and purposeful.”
Rather than just responding to serious, complex issues – environmental degradation and climate change – she’s oriented to accessible solutions for local communities. Artists have a crucial role, she says, because of their ability to think, and express ideas, visually.
