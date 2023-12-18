Meet the growers: Olive growers of Waikōkopu Grove

The best part of a martini, the ultimate cheese board companion, and the perfect straight-out-of-the-jar midnight snack – meet the growers responsible for bringing olives into our lives.

Olive trees are thriving at Waikōkopu Grove, their roots entwined in the rich alluvial silt and stones of a former riverbed. Grower Huhana Smith also has deep roots in this whenua through whakapapa connections with the Wehipeihana whanau and several hapū of Ngāti Tukorehe, affiliated with Ngāti Raukawa ki Tonga.

The farm is named for the Waikōkopu stream, which winds to join the Tikorangi, Kuku, and Mangananao streams on their way to Kuku beach, between Ōtaki and Levin. Originally forest, dunes, and wetlands, these are some of the best soils in the country. Large orchards and gardens were established in the mid-19th century, feeding whalers and traders as well as hapū. The area became a food basket for Wellington, controlled by hapū with their own clipper ships, flour mills, and cultivations between Ōhau and Ōtaki. Relentless pressure led to alienation of the land from Ngāti Tukorehe. In 2006 however Dr Smith, with her partner Richard Anderson, bought back a

six-hectare block once owned by her hapū, intending to grow food again.

“When we bought the land there was nothing but grass and five boxthorn trees,” she says. Their first decision was to stop the annual digger work turning streams into ditches or drains. Instead, the couple embarked on large-scale planting to help heal the land and restore the water quality.

The first 200 olive trees were planted in July 2006, and more followed in 2009, to form a large grove of Frantoio and Leccino trees tucked behind the former Kuku dairy factory, within cooee of SH1. Their oil, winning a gold medal on first pressing in 2021, is crushed in Greytown and bottled in the farmhouse scullery. Here Smith also makes other preserves, such as roasted figs with balsamic vinegar. “The figs are a bit of a superfood, heaps of iron and fibre,” she says.

As well as olives and many types of figs, Waikōkopu Grove has a few sheep and goats, an extensive home garden with abundant red peppers, and trees of pears, apples, nashi and long, oval Chinese quinces. The oil and preserves are direct-sold only, at local markets or online. Smith is looking at adding new seasonal products as the business grows.