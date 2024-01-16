Plant of the month: Wild banana

What’s so appealing about the Wild banana plant? Let’s find out.

What’s in a name?

Strelitzia nicolai is commonly known as Wild Banana or Crane Plant. The Strelitzia nicolai is the larger, not so common, white-flowering relative of Strelizia reginea – the orange-flowering Bird of Paradise. Strelitzia was named for Charlotte Muecklenberg-Strelitz (1744–1818) who became wife of King George III of England.

What does it look like?

This plant is often grown for its foliage alone, which looks similar to that of a banana tree, with wide grey/green paddle-shaped leaves. The flowers are thought to look like a bird’s head and are in fact pollinated by birds, the horizontal flowers making a perfect landing strip! The colouring, white with a bluish/purple tongue, is fascinating.

Where should I put it?

Find a warm, bright spot indoors and Strelitzia will be content. It will test your patience with flowering but when it does you will not miss it. Perfect in a pot so go big and leave it to establish itself, feeding with a liquid fertiliser from Spring through to the end of Summer. Although they will live happily outdoors they will shudder at a frost and dislike brisk wind.

What’s the best thing about this plant?

It rests during the cooler months so you can hold the watering until the warmer days of Spring begin.

This plant would suit…

a slightly forgetful owner. They do not mind drying out on the odd occasion but if you pay attention to its needs, you will have a long and happy relationship.



