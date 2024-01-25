Postcards from the edge

Meena Kadri has been intrigued by print, postcards, and post for a long time. She shows Sharon Greally and Ani Waaka (Te Arawa) her large collection of Māori postcards.

Postcards have become an almost obsolete form of communication. Instead it is a world of quick snaps sent magically to family and friends when travelling, or to a social media page for instant gratification.

Once, postcards were the quick way of letting people know where you had been and your future destinations back when stopping on impulse and last-minute booking were options. In New Zealand they could take weeks to be delivered, often arriving after you were home. And while you were abroad people could write to you ‘poste restante’; the ubiquitous post offices would hold your mail until you could collect it, weary after weeks or months of travelling. The excitement of hearing from loved ones was palpable around the poste restante counter.

Meena began her collection early. “Growing up in Rotorua I would regularly go to an antique shop after school. It was run by a Lebanese woman. I thought her very exotic. She drank espresso coffee way before it became fashionable. I found this old postcard of a famous gateway at Whakarewarewa, taken in the 1930s, and she said “You can have all this stuff, but it’s the stories behind them that are important.” And that’s what started it. My earliest cards are from the turn of the last century, 1800s. Most are handpainted, and then printed. Even with spelling mistakes! There were massive typos in some too, Wairoa to Wairod for example.”

There’s so much more history than I knew about, growing up in Rotorua in the 70s, Meena said. “It was seen as a ‘tacky tourist place.’ But I thought, “There’s a much deeper history that speaks to Māori people.”

“My mother was the first female GP in Rotorua, and her surgery was very close to Ohinemutu, one of the Māori villages. Although I’d grown up with local Māori at school. I was very aware this wasn’t my history, it was history about Māori in Rotorua, and that postcard ignited an interest in me. And as is the way with collections, then you start looking further afield and I started collecting beyond Rotorua.” But most of the collection is from Rotorua.