Postcards from the edge

From left to right, Meena Kadri and Ani Waaka (Te Arawa)
By Sharon Greally
Photography by Andy Hansen
Featured in Capital #91.
Meena Kadri has been intrigued by print, postcards, and post for a long time. She shows Sharon Greally and Ani Waaka (Te Arawa) her large collection of Māori postcards.
Postcards have become an almost obsolete form of communication. Instead it is a world of quick snaps sent magically to family and friends when travelling, or to a social media page for instant gratification.
Once, postcards were the quick way of letting people know where you had been and your future destinations back when stopping on impulse and last-minute booking were options. In New Zealand they could take weeks to be delivered, often arriving after you were home. And while you were abroad people could write to you ‘poste restante’; the ubiquitous post offices would hold your mail until you could collect it, weary after weeks or months of travelling. The excitement of hearing from loved ones was palpable around the poste restante counter.
Meena began her collection early. “Growing up in Rotorua I would regularly go to an antique shop after school. It was run by a Lebanese woman. I thought her very exotic. She drank espresso coffee way before it became fashionable. I found this old postcard of a famous gateway at Whakarewarewa, taken in the 1930s, and she said “You can have all this stuff, but it’s the stories behind them that are important.” And that’s what started it. My earliest cards are from the turn of the last century, 1800s. Most are handpainted, and then printed. Even with spelling mistakes! There were massive typos in some too, Wairoa to Wairod for example.”
There’s so much more history than I knew about, growing up in Rotorua in the 70s, Meena said. “It was seen as a ‘tacky tourist place.’ But I thought, “There’s a much deeper history that speaks to Māori people.”
“My mother was the first female GP in Rotorua, and her surgery was very close to Ohinemutu, one of the Māori villages. Although I’d grown up with local Māori at school. I was very aware this wasn’t my history, it was history about Māori in Rotorua, and that postcard ignited an interest in me. And as is the way with collections, then you start looking further afield and I started collecting beyond Rotorua.” But most of the collection is from Rotorua.
“I wrote postcards as a kid, and had a penpal. One New Year, while I was at university, my resolution was to send a postcard every day, which I did for around six months. It fascinates me as to where they travel. I have a postcard of a beautiful female guide. It was very hard to get. It had been sent to Uruguay in 1913 (from a Miss Cook in Dunedin). I missed out in a previous auction, but found it again. I bought it from someone in Brazil. And then during covid, postage got really stuffed up – it couldn’t be sent from there to New Zealand. I had it sent to my nephew in California, and he sent it here. So she’s been on this big journey out in the world before returning to Aotearoa.”
Ani Waaka was very keen to see the collection. “I was born in Rotorua, my family are Te Arawa people. My grandparents lived in the village of Whakarewawarewa, but they were from Tarawera, until the mountain erupted.
“We still have our family home in Whakarewarewa. It’s in its original state. My sister is the guardian. She looks after it beautifully, and operates it now as an AirBnb. It’s the only place in Rotorua where you can stay in the village. The land has been in our family for many generations. My Dad renovated it, and it’s truly a unique experience.
“My whanau have a long history of being involved in tourism, way way before Europeans ever came. Our people were creative and innovative – and still are very involved. My father actually started the Māori Arts and Crafts Institute in the 1960s, with a couple of others, and he was its first Director. And I served on the board, for nine years. We have a long history and connection with Whakarewarewa, the Thermal Valley, and the development of tourism.
“Lots of the women in family were guides. All my aunties, my kuia, my sisters, cousins, were all guides. It’s what you did in the village. Guiding was a form of income, the main form for people, as well as selling kete and cloaks and going up to the Thermal Valley. There were all manner of crafts that the old people would make – and the guiding was all part of that.”
Mita Taupopoki is also an ancestor of Ani’s. He travelled with a delegation invited to England in 1911 to take part in the Festival of Empire celebrations. They entertained thousands of people at various venues, including Crystal Palace in London. “He was a pretty important leader at Whakarewarewa”, says Meena. “He lived a long time and saw a lot of change. He maintained his leadership a long time, and would have seen very few pakeha in his childhood.”
