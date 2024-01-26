Wellington’s festivals in photos

With Wellington’s festival season just on the horizon, we take a look at some snaps of previous festival fun to get you in party spirit.

Throughout February and March, Wellington enters a non-stop festival mode. Each weekend, the city comes to life with people, music, and hopefully, sun – a last summer hurrah before autumn starts to creep in.

Some of the festivals the city has lined-up for 2024 include the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts (23 Feb – 17 Mar), Fringe (16 Feb – 9 Mar), Newtown Festival (3 Mar), Homegrown (16 Feb), and of course, street festival CubaDupa (23-24 Mar).