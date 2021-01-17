The Best of Wellington awards are designed to praise the best. To celebrate the crowd pleasers, hat-tip home-grown, and laud local.

There are no fancy judges or panels. The public vote for their favourites – most votes each category wins.

This is the second bi-annual Best Of Wellington and this year is set to be bigger and best-er.

Food & drink

  • Best pizza

  • Best cheese scone

  • Best bakery

  • Best fish & chips

  • Best burger

  • Best Japanese

  • Best Mexican

  • Best Indian

  • Best South East Asian including Thai, Malaysian, Vietnamese

  • Best Middle Eastern including Turkish, Greek, Mediterranean

  • Best Chinese

  • Best coffee

  • Best brewery

  • Best food truck

  • Best fine dining

  • Best café/restaurant/eatery

  • Best service

  • Best barista

  • Best cheap eat

  • Best vegetarian or vegan

  • Best bar


General

  • Best florist

  • Best shoes

  • Best homewares

  • Best hairdressing salon/barber

  • Best fashion

  • Best supermarket

  • Best family attraction or activity

  • Best wellness & beauty

Please note: We reserve the right to change, combine or drop categories at our discretion

1. Basic

Entry into one category of your choice

A ‘vote for us’ media pack to help you start getting votes

  • a how-to campaign guide

  • a couple of ‘vote for us’ posters to hang

  • ‘vote for us’ social media images and tiles for sharing online.

$99 +gst

2. Best

Entry into one category of your choice

A space in our Best Of Wellington directory, printed in the May/June issue

  • 30 words

  • an image

  • contact details

A space in our best of directory, on capitalmag.co.nz, live from May

We’ll pop all your details onto a directory online which will be live until the results are announced in September.

A ‘vote for us’ media pack to help you start getting those votes

  • a how-to campaign guide

  • a couple of ‘vote for us’ posters to hang

  • ‘vote for us’ social media images and tiles for sharing online.

$399 +gst

Social

Sign up to our newsletter