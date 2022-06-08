Thank you for confirming your attendance to Capital Photographer of the Year.

We're looking forward to seeing you!


Capital Photographer of the Year Award Ceremony & Exhibition Opening

Tuesday 28 June

5.30-8.30pm

Courtenay Creative, Courtenay Place, Wellington

You are welcome to bring a +1

Smart casual dress




Handpicked from 2,500 submissions, Capital Photographer of the Year: The Exhibition will showcase the best images taken in Wellington over the last year, across six diverse categories.

The second installment of the region’s biggest photography competition, the exhibition provides dozens of fascinating windows into Wellington.

