Capital Photographer of the Year: The Exhibition
Thursday 3 November - 11 December
Pātaka Art + Museum, 17 Parumoana Street, Porirua
Handpicked from 2,500 submissions, Capital Photographer of the Year: The Exhibition will showcase the best images taken in Wellington over the last year, across six diverse categories.
The second installment of the region’s biggest photography competition, the exhibition provides dozens of fascinating windows into Wellington.