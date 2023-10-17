Plant of the month: Fiddle leaf fig

This big leafy plant is a sensitive soul and prone to the odd temper tantrum. Here’s how to keep the peace.

Names such as these:

It’s a familiar name, ficus lyrata, and there are a few about. The fiddle leaf fig has a thousand or so cousins; think Benjamina, Ruby, Sophia, bambino, elastica, etc. But why the fiddle, you ask? It’s obvious really, the plant gets its name from the violin-shaped foliage.

Let’s have a look:

Although strong in stature it has a delicate nature (some even say emotional) and you must resist the temptation to move it about your home. Even a trip from the garden centre to your lounge can result in a few well-established leaves falling to the ground. Do not fret, if you have chosen its location well it will settle in and command attention in no time.

TLC:

When placed in bright, dappled light – and well away from drying heat pumps, heaters, and the glare of the sun – it should be a happy plant. Water well, thoroughly soaking the soil. Leaving it to sit in water will guarantee leaf drop and a full-blown sulk. The lyrata is not one for constant fertilising – just a few times over the warmer months will do the trick. Only repot when the roots start showing at the bottom of the pot.



