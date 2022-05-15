Triple threats

Like many first-year students, Auckland brothers Cale, Jackson, and Max Tu’inukuafe left home to start university. But for the identical triplets, shifting to Wellington in 2018 was “a shock”, says Cale.

Growing up on the North Shore, they shared the same friends, were prefects at Westlake Boys High School, played in the second XV North Harbour rugby team, participated in the school’s Pasifika group, and jointly coached a basketball team.

At Victoria University, the close-knit trio were split up from each other for the first time, living in different halls of residence. “We’d never really felt alone before,” says Cale.

Cale was keen to get out of Auckland. An open day convinced all three that Victoria was the right move, says Jackson. “Mum and Dad pushed for separate halls. But we wanted that, too.” The experience helped them grow as individuals. “It was like we needed it,” says Max. “We had different experiences, we developed a lot more confidence in ourselves and we became way less reliant on each other.”

Now third-years, the brothers, who are half-Tongan, half-Pakeha, are all studying law alongside another degree. They sit together in law lectures, and they all play for Old Boys University Colts (Under-21s). All Blacks prop Karl Tu’inukuafe is Dad Andrew’s cousin.

But they also have their own interests and want to follow their own paths. Max is doing a Bachelor of Commerce, Cale is majoring in Film for a Bachelor of Arts, and Jackson’s BA major is Development Studies.

Since second year, they’ve been flatting together in Kelburn. After striking out on their own, what prompted that? “We work so well together, and you need that in a flat,” says Max.

Their flatmate, Finn, has been their best friend since primary and fits in naturally, says Jackson. “He’s pretty much our brother, he’s like the quadruplet!”.

Disputes between the brothers are interesting. “We’re equally close to each other. But either someone has to take a side or someone in the middle might mediate.”

The best thing about being a triplet, says Cale, is “always having your two best mates around, two people who will always get you, who you know you can always count on.”

The worst thing is constantly being compared, says Max. “It’s understandable, we’re identical. But everyone is always trying to put us in a box: the sporty one, the smart one. We appreciate when people take the time to get to know us as individuals, rather than grouping us as a whole.”

The brothers have always been competitive. Mum Rebecca believes this is because they are “pretty much the same sports-wise and academically. There’s not much between them at all.”

Does birth order make a difference? It’s hard to know, she says. Sometimes, they do fit the stereotypes associated with oldest, middle, and youngest. “Cale takes responsibility for things, for example. I don’t know whether that’s birth order or whether it’s the way we’ve unconsciously raised them.”

It was “really, really important” to treat them as individuals. “Sometimes people think it’s like having one child, but it is actually three separate human beings, with three separate needs and demands on your time.”

The brothers turn 21 in February. Big celebrations are planned. As they get older, they feel more individual, says Max. All three have striking hazel eyes and a calm demeanour. But differences in their facial shape and mannerisms are soon apparent. “We probably do look more different as we get older,” says Cale. “We were pretty identical back in the day,” adds Max.

Their connection remains as strong as ever. “In sport, we have this understanding of each other, we just kind of know,” says Max. “If we weren’t triplets, we’d still be best friends,” adds Jackson. “Our bond is one of the most important things in my life,” says Cale. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”