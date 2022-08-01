Meet Harry and Sallie

Sallie was born with Williams syndrome. She and Harry make a great team, as he is particularly conscious of the barriers people with intellectual disabilities have in the arts.

“People with intellectual disabilities are often excluded from art spaces as there are so many hoops to go through,” says Harry. “Sometimes it’s not all that accessible. I live in that world and I’ve started to learn how it works.” He had some experience writing proposals, and was delighted when this one was accepted.

“I thought the public might get the same amount of joy from Sallie’s drawings that our family does. She loves Wellington and the many friends she has here. It’s a visual diary of her life. We’re looking through her eyes,

and it is a chance to see a different side of her.”

The eldest of four children, Sallie grew up with her parents in Mount Victoria. She always had an affinity for drawing, which is no surprise as art seems to be in

her DNA.

“The wider family is an arty bunch, for sure,” says Harry. Her cousin, Katie Melody Rogers, who was born in the same house and on the same day as Sallie, is an Auckland creative and stylist.

Sallie’s mum and dad, a teacher and economist, are hugely supportive of Sallie’s endeavours and Harry says they are chuffed with the drawings.

People are the main focus in the drawings – family, friends, “or people that Sallie loves through the screen”. That includes Rihanna, Beyoncé – Sallie especially loves Beyoncé – Ricky Martin, and Dr Warner from Shortland Street.

Then there are flowers, family members including their dad John, Aunty Jan, and Harry’s cat, and her skateboarding mates.

Meat also features in Sallie’s drawings – specifically hamburgers and roast chicken, which Sallie loves. “Sallie’s a big meat-eater. We don’t eat a lot of meat in my flat but when Sallie comes over to draw we’ll put on a roast or cook up some spaghetti bolognese.”