The artist blurring lines between poetry and painting

Jamieson has always lived in Wellington, and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Hons) from Massey University in 2015. Living near the city’s beaches has inspired her next series of paintings, Castles, which will be exhibited online with Parlour Projects in December.

The natural world is brought into most of her work, with images of plants, birds, and the elements. She uses a palette reflecting the environment around her, the “green of a stream, the red-brown of the little hearts on clover leaves, the grey of sand on the beach.”

Jamieson is preparing for a busy summer, planning new work. “My December will be filled with days in the studio, painting as the sun comes in the window, dancing barefoot on the wooden floors as I paint.”



