Q&A: World Of WearableArt headliner Jaxson Cook  

Jaxson Cook is a Wellington based actor, model, dancer and musician. This year he is one of the headline acts for the 2023 World of WearableArt Show from 20 September to 8 October.

Jaxson’s career began at the age of 10 when he took to the stage as Kurt Von Trapp in the London rendition of The Sound of Music. In 2016, he assumed the role of Billy Elliot in the acclaimed production of Billy Elliot the Musical at ASB Waterfront Theatre. His journey led him to New York in 2019, where he was awarded a scholarship from Broadway Dreams, enabling him study music, drama, opera, and dance. He has worked in both film and television, notably earning recognition for his work in Emmy-winning Rüārangi, TVNZ’s Little Apocalypse, and the popular series What We Do in the Shadows.

Music is his main focus at the moment, with his debut single Murky Lights on Spotify. He is currently working on his first EP, which will be released later this year.

What did/do you want to be when you grow up?

I’ve always wanted to be a performer and from a young age I wanted to be a popstar!

You just won lotto, what will you spend it on?

Vintage archival designer wear and probably a house for my parents.

What’s a skill or talent you have that people wouldn’t guess?

I can rap the entire hiphopopotamus vs. rhymenoceros song.

What are you watching, reading, or listening to at the moment?

I’m rewatching the TV series We Are Who We Are for about the 40th time.

What is the best concert you’ve been to?

Definitely Lorde, which I went to twice and she somehow topped herself each time. That women is my saviour!

What book is beside your bed?

My lyric book. I’m usually writing at random hours in the morning because for some reason inspiration just always needs to strike in the middle of my slumber!

Read more Q&As here.