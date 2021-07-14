Every year Burger Wellington comes around, and picking just a few burgers never gets any easier. As we kick off into 2021’s VWOAP, we asked some locals where they’re eating next month, and why these burgers should be on your must-try list.
Mary Guo
Mary Guo is a local artist, who likes to draw animals visiting Welly cafes. Check out her work on Instagram @totoroguo.
She’ll be eating:
Dwaejigogi
Baobab Café
Because: I live in Newtown, a short walk away from Baobab Cafe. I often pop in there for a coffee. Next time I’ll try the Dwaejigogi—a spicy, green burger!
Sean Aickin
Sean is a photographer and one of the founders of Splendid Photo, an analogue loving photo shop. @seanaickin @splendid.nz
He’ll be eating:
The Sister of the Smokey
Burger Liquor
Because: I’ve chosen the Sister of smokey by Burger Liquor, mainly because I love the Smokey and I especially love fried chicken! And I think this is gonna be a mess to eat and if you don’t eat messy burgers during VWOAP are you even eating burgers?!
Jessie Wong
Jessie is the founder and director of luxury leather goods label Yu Mei. @jessieyumeiwong @yumeibrand
She’ll be eating:
Bunnings Warehouse Burger
Shepherd
Because: I love a Bunnings Snag, surely I am not alone in this childhood nostalgia. The sound of this burger evokes memories of driving in my Dad’s work van to pick up garden supplies for weekend projects, and while I know that white bread is generally frowned upon, anyone who doesn’t love it as a vessel for sauce or Nutella is not to be trusted.
Well played, Shepherd.
Tim Yama
Tim runs @Titty.Eats on Instagram. A hardcore food enthusiast, this is far from his first burger rodeo.
He’ll be eating:
The Baller Burger
Atlas
Because: The burger I’m looking forward to the most is Atlas’ The Baller burger. It’s the poster boy for this year’s Burger Welly. Fried chicken and caviar housed in a potato bun, now that’s comfort and luxury! The real bad and boujee right there.
Lydia Harfield & Mat Watkins
Lydia and Mat run Apostle Hot Sauce, a small batch sauce range handmade in Paekākāriki. @apostle_hs
They’ll be eating:
Hebridean Heilan Coo
The Botanist
Because: The Botanist are renowned for their creative and amazingly delicious plant-based foods, so when VWOAP comes around we’re so excited to try what they’ve whipped up for the event.
.
Campbell Barry
Campbell Barry is the Mayor of Lower Hutt, and one of the youngest Mayors in our nation’s history. When he isn’t exercising his Mayoral duties, he’s out exercising on the rugby field as a referee and running his new puppy Oliver. @campbellbarry
He’ll be eating:
Well Proppa Toppa
Gorilla @ Rizzo’s – Station Gardens
Because: Not only does the Well Propper Toppa from Rizzo’s look delicious, if the recent Euro Football Tournament is anything to go by, its Italian inspired ingredients have to be a winning formula.
All these burgers are available during VWOaP, August 13 – 31. Win a voucher for you and a friend by entering our Burger Wellington giveaway here.
You must be logged in to post a comment.