Sean Aickin

Sean is a photographer and one of the founders of Splendid Photo, an analogue loving photo shop. @seanaickin @splendid.nz

He’ll be eating:

The Sister of the Smokey

Burger Liquor

Because: I’ve chosen the Sister of smokey by Burger Liquor, mainly because I love the Smokey and I especially love fried chicken! And I think this is gonna be a mess to eat and if you don’t eat messy burgers during VWOAP are you even eating burgers?!