Moochi’s latest collection

As we descend into the cooler months, New Zealand womenswear brand Moochi has unveiled its second collection for 2022, Palette Two: Continuum. The range spans the brand’s main label, Moochi, alongside two diffusion line labels: Faithfuls and Six & Seven. The three labels work in unison to form the foundation of a cohesive wardrobe.

Featuring contemporary looks, wardrobe essentials, and everyday staples, the interchangeable pieces have been designed to wrap and layer, allowing for the unpredictable nature of New Zealand’s seasons, while also providing striking prints, cuts, and colours that add an interesting, intriguing sensibility. Allowing the ability to mix different pieces and silhouettes provides a current, cosy, and chic transeasonal wardrobe.

For Palette Two: Continuum, the Moochi team has utilised green as the standout hue. Ranging in tones from earthy and deep as seen in the Shackie coat, to bold and bright in our favourite Adapt shirt and Service sweater. Complementing these uplifting tones are creamy camels and warm raisin that ground the collection and provide an urban sophistication as seen in the Envelope coat, crowd-favourite the Swerve dress, and the timeless Bypass blazer.

In a continuation of the signature Moochi style this season once again perfectly pairs masculine tailoring sensibilities with feminine flair and movement. A symphony of opposites sees clean bold outerwear silhouettes paired with eye-catching prints and luxurious folds and fullness of knits and dresses.