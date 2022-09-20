Book suggestions from clever people who love to read

Kiwis spent $3.5 million on printed books last year. If you’re going to put down some dosh on a new read, why not let some bookworms steer you in the right direction? Seven capital bibliophiles tell Sarah Lang what they’re currently reading, what they’d like to read next and what book they’d give as a gift.

Santa a copy of Urban Sanctuary: The New Domestic Outdoors (Thames & Hudson) by Anna Johnson and Richard Black, with a bookmarked page of the house I want to be gifted next Christmas!

Whispers and Vanities: Samoan Indigenous Knowledge and Religion by Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni (Huia). My eldest daughter Bella bought this for me for Fathers’ Day, probably hoping it’ll help me keep up during our numerous discussions over the BBQ this summer! In all seriousness, I’m interested in reading anything that can help expand my understanding of why and how I am who I am, and why I’m still confused about how I fit.

Grace Jones’ autobiography I’ll Never Write My Memoirs (Simon and Schuster). I picked it up at the Thames Market for $5 while on tour earlier this year. I don’t have any social media, so autobiographies and biographies are, generally, my equivalent of Facebook stalking! I choreographed a dance to Grace’s recording of La Vie En Rose for a recent show. Her album Island Life is still one of the best-ever compilation albums.

Denise

Young Hutt Valley High School Principal

I’m currently reading Shuggie Bain (Pan MacMillan) by Douglas Stuart, the 2020 Booker Prize winner. The novel, set in Glasgow in the early 90s, is about poverty, addiction, consent, and the bullying of those deemed different. Shuggie is the different one – a kind young man, who cares for his alcoholic mother.





I’d like to read next I have quite a few books on my Kindle and bedside table. Two have actually been waiting since last Christmas: the award-winning novel Auē by Becky Manawatu (Makaro Press), also Aroha by Dr Hinemoa Elder (Penguin,) about the timeless wisdom of Māori proverbs. A friend has given me Humble Inquiry: The Gentle Art of Asking Instead of Telling. Of course I’ll also be reading a thriller or two; something by Robert Dugoni, James Patterson, David Baldacci, Jonathan Kellerman, or Michael Connelly.

