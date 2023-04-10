A trip through portals and polka-dots with Ben Buchanan

Ben defines his main interest in art as “abstraction and pattern-making”. “I like the term patternmaking because abstraction is often associated with macho Western modernism. Patternmaking can refer to art that exists outside the Western canon – to indigenous arts – and it also has a feminine quality. You might associate it with sewing or something, so it opens all that stuff up. I’m not trying to be Jackson Pollock, that’s for sure. I’m trying to make a place where I can critique that kind of stuff.”

Ben majored in sculpture at the Otago School of Fine Arts and later completed a post graduate diploma in painting at Elam. And last year he finished his Masters in Fine Arts at Massey University in Wellington, the place he’s been circling back to since the 90s. “It feels like home,” is all Ben says. And, although he had residencies in 2012 and 2014 with highbrow galleries in Beijing and Bangalore, it was once again the lowbrow that excited Ben more. “The work of the arts community in Bangalore wasn’t so interesting, but what was happening just out on the street was. There were creative practises as part of daily rituals, like the sticker art for vehicles. That kind of stuff was super rad.”

Ben is mysterious about his future, like his past, when I ask him what’s next after Sour Grapes. “I dunno – just more work,” he says flatly – and then laughs raucously. I suggest he’s a bit of a man of mystery in both life and art. “I guess so,” he says – and another outrageous laugh. “Maybe there’s some mystery implicit because I’m not trying to tell you one thing, but I want you to be able to see things that are tangible and then you can make some associations. I’m not trying to be a mystic – I’m trying to make something interesting. But I might just be adding more rubbish to the world, I don’t know.”

And his approach to creating art? “I try to let the work lead me. There’s no planned drawing. The composition and the drawing are happening at the same time.” He’s not what you’d call a neurotic worker. “No, I feel quite casual about it. And at the moment most things are kind of working – not many mistakes are being made. But I’m pretty forgiving on myself like that I suppose.” Another big laugh. But Ben is not joking about his purpose as an artist, nor the drudgery it can involve. “It takes a lot of time in here making this stuff. I’ve dedicated my life to it. And I have to keep myself entertained while I’m doing it, so I’m hoping that makes it interesting for people to look at. I’m trying not to die of boredom – that’s what I’m aiming for.”