Noughts and crosses spiced chocolate biscuits

These bikkies are famous at Capital HQ as an absolute top-tier addition to morning tea. As a birthday present to us, we asked Gus Bristed, our distribution specialist, to share this secret recipe so our readers can enjoy it as much as we do.

Soft-textured cookies, packed with chocolate chunks, and rounded off with a warming chilli kick, these biscuits are ideal for sweet and savoury palates alike.

While a game of noughts and crosses gets boring after three rounds, these certainly won’t.

Makes about 34

Helpful items:

a silicone scraper

a small implement for cutting the cross

a small-mouthed glass to create the nought

200g butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1¾ cups flour

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄4 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves

1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger

1⁄4 teaspoon chilli powder – be very precise or it will overwhelm

200g chocolate bits, or small chunks of chopped dark chocolate, ideally softened a little



To outline the shapes and for dusting:

1⁄2 cup icing sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Method