Sundae best: Pōneke locals become Duck Island Flavour Creators

Two Wellingtonians have had their dream ice cream churned into reality after winning Duck Island’s annual Flavour Creators competition.

From thousands of entries Duck Island judges had to select just two winners (one from school years 0-5 and one from School Years 6-8), searching for the most fun, inventive, daring, and delicious combination to turn into real ice creams.

“The level of creativity that we have received this year has been outstanding,” says Duck Island co-owner Kim Higgison. “We’re stoked for the kids and with the winning flavours, they’re delicious and both tell a story through fun flavour combinations.”

The winning ice creams are available for the public to enjoy at Duck Island stores, and will be sent to each creator’s school for their class to try.

All profits from sales of the ice creams will go to the winners’ schools to help fund projects.