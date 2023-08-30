Pandan panna cotta with yuzu granita and freeze-dried mandarin

Vicki Young is the head pastry chef and baker at Floriditas and Loretta. She’s a mainstay of the capital’s food scene, having worked with a number of restaurants, and as a private chef, to craft exquisite savoury and sweet menus. When she’s not doing any of these things, Vicki makes jaw-dropping celebration cakes for clients all over the region, and puts on dessert degustation pop-ups. She is a keen advocate of local produce and supports New Zealand producers as a member of Eat NZ’s 30-strong Kaitaki Collective. You can keep up with Vicki’s culinary endeavours on her popular Instagram page, @vickieats .

This dessert is a nod to the baked custards and jellies of my Cantonese childhood.

Growing up we would often go with my 婆婆 [por por] to her friend’s house and she would always make pandan coconut jellies for us to eat.

I remember the wobbly bright green and white diamonds on the plate, crunchy from the agar agar, with a warm aroma reminiscent of vanilla. When we went to yum cha on Sundays, these jellies would often make an appearance on the dessert trolleys, next to the mango puddings adorned with tropical toothpick umbrellas.

This is a nod to childhood nostalgia with a modern twist: pandan – fondly referred to as “vanilla of the East” – infused into panna cotta, with a touch of almond. The crunch, this time, comes from the refreshing yuzu granita and textural pops of mandarin. The mandarin is freeze-dried from Food Nerd (a freeze-drying company here in the capital). This recipe uses gelatin, but can be easily replaced with a vegan gelling alternative such as Jel-It-In.

As well as incorporating textures, I wanted to highlight flavour and the role each component plays in the dish. The panna cotta is not too sweet, allowing the grassy (and almost bitter) taste of pandan to come through. The nutty almond adds to the warmth and creaminess of the coconut base, and the fragrant Japanese yuzu gives a refreshing sweetness. The mandarin cuts through the creamy component with its acidity, adding to the sweet citrus of the yuzu.

Makes up to 10 small panna cottas

Ingredients

For the panna cotta

400ml coconut milk

200ml coconut cream

110g caster sugar

1/2 tsp natural almond essence

100g pandan leaves (you can buy them frozen at an Asian supermarket)

125ml water

6 gelatin leaves

For the granita

250ml water

100g caster sugar

50ml yuzu extract

For the garnish

Freeze-dried mandarin segments

Equipment

Blender or juicer

2 saucepans

Sieve

Moulds or deep dish for panna cotta

Dish or heatproof container for granita

Cooking thermometer

Measuring jug or scales

Method