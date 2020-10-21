O & The Mo

In the last year, O & the Mo have toured enough backyards, chocolate factories, and divebars to fine-tune their enchanting soundscape. The confidence gained on these tours is clearest on their latest single, Pistachio Moon. Crystal production, dreamy guitars, and harmonies sway alongside woozy drums. If there’s a song to get stuck in your head this spring, this is it.

Listen to it: Out the back of your Aro Valley flat. The garden is flourishing, the sun is out – a G&T appears in your hand. Bliss.