Cec and Andy Buchanan’s new Wairarapa home is crammed with treasures they have acquired and made over the years, a changeable gallery showcasing their lives and interests.

At the end of a long, gravel driveway in Gladstone, the single-level house resembles a modern barn or contemporary farmhouse, clad with dark metal with pops of red aluminium joinery.

It’s fitting that the home looks out on a stand of old native trees. For 16 years, the couple planted and developed the Assisi Gardens − rambling gardens of national significance − a couple of kilometres along the road. The 11 hectares of gardens consumed their lives, until Andy turned to Cec one day as they were tending the olives and asked: “What do you think about selling this house and garden?”

Cec recalls: “It was like music to my ears. It was such a big job to run it.”

An artist, she has always loved a project or a challenge. Helping design and overseeing the new house project consumed her, and she has now turned her attention to the stand of natives on her new 4.9 hectare property, cutting a track through the forest.