Try This: Wellness and beauty

Matcha Matcha

Looking for a coffee alternative that will give you sustained energy, focus and calm instead of those coffee jitters? Try a matcha latte! Matcha is one of nature’s most antioxidant rich superfoods and Matcha Matcha offers the most premium organic Japanese matcha in the country.

Available in various grades and blends to suit your tastes – try it as a latte for your daily fix, add it to your smoothie, make an iced matcha in the summer or try our new Baking Mix and treat yourself to the best vegan cookie, your go-to muffin, or a decadent Matcha Blondie.

You can try your first matcha latte at Pour and Twist café or order on our website to make at home.

