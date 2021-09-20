Try This: Wellness and beauty

Feeling windswept, wiped out, and a bit over it? We’re here to fill up your well with renewing remedies, brain food, and Sunday self care resets. Take a breath, and try this.
1
Pro-Aging Trio
The Pro-Aging Trio by ManukaRx combines the anti-aging and antioxidant benefits of East Cape mānuka oil and rosehip oil, helping to effectively reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, naturally.
This bestselling New Zealand made skincare set includes ManukaRx’s Pro-Aging Skin Oil, Pro-Aging Day Cream, and Pro-Aging Night Cream. These three scientifically formulated and sustainably made anti-aging products provide skin with a natural, radiant glow.
For more information visit ManukaRx online.
2
Matcha Matcha
Looking for a coffee alternative that will give you sustained energy, focus and calm instead of those coffee jitters? Try a matcha latte! Matcha is one of nature’s most antioxidant rich superfoods and Matcha Matcha offers the most premium organic Japanese matcha in the country.
Available in various grades and blends to suit your tastes – try it as a latte for your daily fix, add it to your smoothie, make an iced matcha in the summer or try our new Baking Mix and treat yourself to the best vegan cookie, your go-to muffin, or a decadent Matcha Blondie.
You can try your first matcha latte at Pour and Twist café or order on our website to make at home.
3
Ārepa
Ārepa is a delicious natural New Zealand blackcurrant drink designed to support your brain health. Its unique, scientifically proven formula helps keep you calm and focussed in times of stress and fatigue.
Made in Aotearoa, Ārepa has been formulated to promote mental clarity and calm by a world-renowned neuroscientist informed by decades of clinical research and independent studies.
People all across New Zealand and Australia are experiencing the felt effects of Ārepa’s low-sugar, caffeine free formula on their brain. Available at Moore Wilson’s, Commonsense Organics, New Worlds and Countdowns Wellington-wide, why don’t you try it out for yourself!
4
The Ultimate Skin Game Changer
Everyone has a past, and if you’re anything like us, you don’t want your past to be written all over your face! We believe that your skin is the true window to your soul. After all, it’s one of the biggest tell-tale signs of aging… and we all know never to reveal a woman’s age. But what if we told you your skin’s past could be erased?
At Puravida Beauty, we want to introduce you to the GOLD standard in renewing skin: Dermapen™ GOLD micro-needling. The most advanced skin needling technology to stimulate the production of collagen, creating a smoother, healthier and younger look for your skin.
Achieve a youthful, glowing complexion the Puravida way by booking your Dermapen appointment today.
5
Miraculous Facial Oil and
Oil Cleanser & Makeup Remover
Beauty of facial oils! Discover two amazing facial oils in Linden Leaves 100% natural skincare range designed to help nourish, protect and repair.
Enjoy the skin benefits of nature’s skin super foods with their Miraculous Facial Oil – an extra special blend of not just organic rosehip oil but also organic evening primrose oil infused with organic white tea for the ultimate nourishment.
Their Oil Cleanser and Makeup Remover is the busy gals godsend. A delicate rose scented oil that wipes away the days makeup without leaving your skin dry. Want to try for yourself? Use the code CAPITAL to receive $20 on any skincare on their website. 100% Kiwi owned and operated.
6
Nuzest Good Green Vitality Bars
and Clean Lean Protein Bars
Green means Go! Our brand new Good Green Vitality Multivitamin Bars are packed with plant-based ingredients, 20+ essential vitamins and minerals, pre and probiotics, superfoods and more.
Every bite has everything you need to support better digestion, healthier-looking skin, a more robust immune and nervous system, and a healthy lifestyle full of vitality. An all-in-one nutritional super-boost for when you’re on the go.
Plant-based protein in your pocket! Our deliciously handy Clean Lean Protein Bars are perfect for pre and post workout, afternoon fuel or as an on-the-go snack. Made by blending our premium European golden pea protein with whole fruits, nuts and seeds, making them high in protein and fibre. Vegan, gluten free and available in three tasty flavours.
7
Herbal Mixers
Try our NEW collection of delicious, nutritious and medicinal plant potions to add to hot brews, smoothies, baking and more.
Choose from the antioxidant rich BEETROOT + BERRIES, adaptogenic CACAO + MACA, purifying NETTLE + SPIRULINA or the warming, digestive tonic DANDELION +TURMERIC blend. Formulated and dispensed by Wellington Apothecary Naturopath’s with therapeutic plant powders to support your health and wellbeing.
Visit us in-store for a warm cup of herbal tea and talk to our in-store Herbalists for free, professional advice. Open 7 days.
